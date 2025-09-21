Subscribe

Barcelona vs Getafe: Who will win La Liga clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

La Liga: Here is everything you need to know about the AI predictions, live streaming, team news, and confirmed lineups for the clash between Barcelona and Getafe.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated21 Sep 2025, 11:59 PM IST
Barcelona vs Getafe
Barcelona vs Getafe(AP)

Barcelona will lock horns with Getafe in the La Liga clash on Sunday (September 21). The match will be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. Here are all the details about the clash.

Barcelona vs Getafe: Match details

Date: Sunday, September 21, in the United States/ Monday, September 22, in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US/ 12:30 AM IST in India

Venue: Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Referee: De Burgos Bengoetxea

VAR: J. Pulido Santana

AI Predictions

Grok: “Barcelona, unbeaten in La Liga with 10 points from four games, are favoured to beat Getafe at home, despite injuries to key players like Yamal and Gavi. Getafe’s defensive resilience could pose a challenge, but Barcelona’s firepower should secure a 2-0 victory.”

Chat GPT: “Barcelona should win, likely by a score of 2-0. They have been in good shape lately, especially at home, and Getafe tend to struggle breaking down top sides. Even with a few absences, Barça’s attack has shown it can be clinical. Getafe might frustrate them a bit, but I expect Barcelona to control possession and see the match out with a clean sheet.”

Barcelona vs Getafe: Team news

Barcelona return from a Champions League win over Newcastle but face rotation needs amid a packed schedule.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back) and Alejandro Balde (long-term) are out, with Lamine Yamal and Gavi also sidelined. Hansi Flick decided to start with Dani Olmo in attack, with Robert Lewandowski up top. Andreas Christensen has replaced Cubarsi.

Getafe have no major concerns beyond Juanmi, with a full squad bolstered by their strong start. They will rely on Borja Mayoral's counters.

Barcelona vs Getafe: Confirmed Lineups

Barcelona Starting XI: J. Garcia, Kounde, E. Garcia, Christensen, Gerard Martin, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Torres, Olmo, Lewandowski.

Getafe Starting XI: Soria, Fenenia, Djene, Abqar, Duarte, Rico, Milla, Martin, Arambarri, Liso, Mayoral.

Barcelona vs Getafe: Head-to-head details

Matches won by Barcelona: 30

Matches won by Getafe: 4

Matches ending in a draw: 10

Barcelona vs Getafe: Live Streaming details

Fans in the United States can watch the match on Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes.

Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Getafe match live on the FanCode app and website with a subscription.

 
 
