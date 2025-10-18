Barcelona vs Girona: Who will win La Liga clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming, and more

Barcelona will take on Girona in the La Liga clash on Saturday (October 18). The match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys stadium. Notably, Barcelona are second in the points table with 19 points from six wins, one draw and one loss. On the other hand, Girona are 18th in the standings with 6 points from one win, three draws and four losses. Here are all the details about the upcoming game.
Date: Saturday, October 18.
Time: 10:15 AM ET in the US/ 7:45 PM IST in India.
Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.
Referee: Gil Manzano.
VAR: J. Pulido Santana.
Fans in the United States can watch the match on ESPN+, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and Fubo.
Fans in India can watch the FanCode application and website with a subscription.
Grok: “Barcelona will secure a 3-1 victory over Girona at home. Despite their injury concerns, Barcelona's attacking depth and home dominance should overpower Girona's struggling defense, though Girona might nick a goal on the counter.”
ChatGPT: "Barcelona are expected to edge past Girona in a closely contested clash, likely winning 2-1. Despite injury troubles, their home advantage and attacking depth should see them through, though Girona’s counterattacks could make things tense. Expect Barcelona to dominate possession but face a few defensive scares."
Barcelona are grappling with an injury crisis, including key absences like Robert Lewandowski, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres. Lamine Yamal is fit after groin issues, while Hansi Flick aims to rotate for upcoming fixtures.
Girona welcome back some players but miss Donny van de Beek, Ivan Martin, Juan Carlos, with David Lopez, and Thomas Lemar. Notably, Ivan Martin and Alejandro Frances are suspended.
Barcelona: Szczesny; Kounde, Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, De Jong; Yamal, Pedri, Fernandez; Rashford
Girona: Gazzaniga; Martinez, Reis, Blind; Rincon, Witsel, Moreno; Potu; Gil, Vanat, Roca.
Matches won by Barcelona: 12
Matches won by Girona: 3
Matches ending in a draw: 2
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025