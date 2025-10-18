Barcelona vs Girona: Who will win La Liga clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming, and more

Barcelona will take on Girona in the La Liga clash on Saturday (October 18). The match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys stadium. Notably, Barcelona are second in the points table with 19 points from six wins, one draw and one loss. On the other hand, Girona are 18th in the standings with 6 points from one win, three draws and four losses. Here are all the details about the upcoming game.

Barcelona vs Girona: Match details Date: Saturday, October 18.

Time: 10:15 AM ET in the US/ 7:45 PM IST in India.

Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Referee: Gil Manzano.

VAR: J. Pulido Santana.

Barcelona vs Girona: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on ESPN+, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and Fubo.

Fans in India can watch the FanCode application and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions Grok: “Barcelona will secure a 3-1 victory over Girona at home. Despite their injury concerns, Barcelona's attacking depth and home dominance should overpower Girona's struggling defense, though Girona might nick a goal on the counter.”

ChatGPT: "Barcelona are expected to edge past Girona in a closely contested clash, likely winning 2-1. Despite injury troubles, their home advantage and attacking depth should see them through, though Girona’s counterattacks could make things tense. Expect Barcelona to dominate possession but face a few defensive scares."

Barcelona vs Girona: Team news Barcelona Barcelona are grappling with an injury crisis, including key absences like Robert Lewandowski, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres. Lamine Yamal is fit after groin issues, while Hansi Flick aims to rotate for upcoming fixtures.

Girona Girona welcome back some players but miss Donny van de Beek, Ivan Martin, Juan Carlos, with David Lopez, and Thomas Lemar. Notably, Ivan Martin and Alejandro Frances are suspended.

Barcelona vs Girona: Confirmed lineups Barcelona: Szczesny; Kounde, Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, De Jong; Yamal, Pedri, Fernandez; Rashford

Girona: Gazzaniga; Martinez, Reis, Blind; Rincon, Witsel, Moreno; Potu; Gil, Vanat, Roca.

Barcelona vs Girona: Head-to-head details Matches won by Barcelona: 12

Matches won by Girona: 3