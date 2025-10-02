Barcelona vs PSG: Who will win Champions League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

Barcelona will lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash on Wednesday (October 1). The match will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Here are all the details about the upcoming clash.

Barcelona vs PSG: Match details Date: Wednesday, October 1, in the United States/ Thursday, October 2, in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US/ 12:30 AM IST in India

Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: Jarred Gillet

Barcelona vs PSG: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+, ViX, and DAZN.

Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs PSG match live on the Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions Grok: “Barcelona will win 2-1 against PSG in their UEFA Champions League match at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Despite injuries, Barcelona’s attack, led by Lamine Yamal, should exploit PSG’s depleted defense, missing key players like Ousmane Dembélé and Marquinhos. PSG’s counter-threat through Bradley Barcola will keep it tight, but Barcelona’s home form and midfield control via Pedri and De Jong will secure a narrow victory.”

ChatGPT: "The upcoming UEFA Champions League clash between Barcelona and PSG promises to be a thrilling encounter. While PSG boast attacking firepower capable of turning any game, Barcelona’s recent form, home advantage, and tactical balance give them the edge. A closely fought contest is expected, but Barcelona appear slightly better positioned to secure a narrow victory, potentially by a 3-2 margin."

Barcelona vs PSG: Team news Barcelona face a defensive crisis. Marc-André ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Fermín López ( hip injury), and Raphinha (thigh) are all ruled out long-term. On the other hand, Lamine Yamal is back and fit to start. Pedri and Frenkie de Jong anchor midfield, with Marcus Rashford in sharp form after his Newcastle brace.

PSG are hampered by injuries too. Ousmane Dembélé (thigh, out until mid-October), Désiré Doué (calf), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (thigh), and Marquinhos (muscle)

However, Fabian Ruiz returns from injury. Bradley Barcola lead the attack, with Luis Enrique demanding focus after their Ligue 1 derby loss.

Barcelona vs PSG: Confirmed lineups Barcelona: Szczesny, Kounde, Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, De Jong, Pedri, Yamal, Olmo, Rashford, Ferran Torres

Paris Saint-Germain: Chevalier, Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, , Vitinha, Fabian, Barcola, Mayulu, Mbaye

Barcelona vs PSG: Head-to-head details Matches won by Barcelona: 6

Matches won by PSG: 5