Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Who will win Spanish Super Cup final? AI predictions, live stream details, lineups and more

Barcelona will face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday (January 11). The match will be played at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Here are all the details about the upcoming El Clasico game.

FC Barcelona stormed into the Supercopa final with a commanding 5-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final. Raphinha shone brightly with a brace, while Ferran Torres, Fermin Lopez, and Roony Bardghji also found the net in a dominant display.

On the other hand, Real Madrid booked their spot in the title clash by edging out Atletico de Madrid 2-1 in their semifinal. Federico Valverde opened the scoring with a spectacular strike, and Rodrygo added the crucial second goal.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Match details Date: Sunday, January 11

Time: 2:00 PM ET in the US / 12:30 AM IST (January 12) in India

Venue: King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on ABC, ESPN Deportes, and streaming platforms like fuboTV.

Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match live on the FanCode app.

AI predictions Grok: “This El Clasico in the Super Cup final promises fireworks, with Barcelona's current form and attacking flair under Flick clashing against Real Madrid's big-game experience and star power, even with some injury doubts. Expect goals and drama, but Barcelona to edge it 3-2 thanks to their momentum and depth in attack.”

ChatGPT: "Barcelona go into the final as slight favourites due to better recent form and sharper attacking rhythm, but El Clasico finals rarely follow logic. Real Madrid’s experience, big-game mentality, and individual brilliance mean they’ll stay competitive till the end. Expect a tight, high-intensity match, with Barcelona narrowly edging it 2–1 or winning in extra time if Madrid force a late comeback."

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Team news Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, and Andreas Christensen remain sidelined with injuries. Ronald Araujo is a doubt but could be available after training. The squad is otherwise strong following their impressive semi-final win.

Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe is doubtful with a knee issue, while Eder Militao is out long-term. Brahim Diaz is unavailable due to international commitments. The team showed resilience in their semi-final victory.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Predicted lineups Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Balde, Martin, Cubarsi, Kounde, E. Garcia, Pedri, Raphinha, Olmo, Yamal, Lewandowski.

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Huijsen, Asencio, Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Vinicius, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Gonzalo.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Head-to-head details Matches won by Barcelona: 109

Matches won by Real Madrid: 108