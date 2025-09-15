Barcelona vs Valencia: Who will win La Liga clash? AI predictions, live streaming, confirmed lineups and more

Barcelona are set to face Valencia in the highly anticipated La Liga clash on Sunday (September 14). The match will be played at the Estadio Johan Cruyff stadium. Here are all the details about the clash.

Barcelona vs Valencia: Match details Date: Sunday, September 14, in the United States/ Monday, September 15 in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US/ 12:30 AM IST in India

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Referee: Cuadra Fernandez

VAR: Trujillo Suarez

Barcelona vs Valencia: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes.

Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Valencia match live on the FanCode app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions Chat GPT: “Barcelona’s attacking depth and midfield control give them a clear edge going into this clash. Valencia can threaten on the break, but unless Barca waste their chances, their superior quality should see them take all three points.”

Grok: Barcelona are favored to win 3-1 against Valencia at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. Despite missing key players like Ter Stegen, Gavi, and De Jong, their unbeaten run and attacking depth, led by Ferran Torres, should overpower Valencia. The visitors, with a fully fit squad, may score but are unlikely to match Barca’s firepower.

Barcelona vs Valencia: Team news Barcelona Barcelona will be without several key players for their upcoming match. Marc-André ter Stegen is sidelined with a back issue, while Gavi (meniscus), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), and Frenkie de Jong (thigh) are also unavailable.

With Robert Lewandowski still regaining full fitness after a hamstring injury, Ferran Torres will spearhead the attack. Despite these absences, Barcelona remain formidable, maintaining an unbeaten run of eight games and netting 17 goals across their last five matches.

Valencia Valencia head into the game with a fully fit squad, providing manager Carlos Corberan with plenty of choices.

New additions Diego Lopez and Arnaut Danjuma have already found the back of the net this season, and captain Jose Gaya will anchor the team from the left wing-back position.

Confirmed Lineups Barcelona starting XI: Joan Garcia, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Marc Casado, Pedri, Roony Bardghji, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres

Valencia starting XI: Julen Agirrezabala, Cesar Tarrega, Mouctar Diakhaby, Jose Manuel Copete, Dimitri Foulquier, Javi Guerra, Baptiste Santamaria, Jose Gaya, Diego Lopez, Arnaut Danjuma, Luis Rioja

Barcelona vs Valencia: Head-to-head details Matches won by Barcelona: 117

Matches won by Valencia: 63