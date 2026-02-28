FC Barcelona will face Villarreal in a crucial La Liga clash on Saturday (February 28). The match will be played at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona come into this game as league leaders (61 points), aiming to strengthen their position at the top of the table with a strong home performance. On the other hand, Villarreal, sitting third (51 points) in the standings, have been in impressive form with recent wins boosting their momentum. Here are all the details about the upcoming Barcelona vs Villarreal game.
Date: Saturday, February 28
Time: 10:15 AM ET in the US / 8:45 PM IST in India
Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona.
Referee: Diaz de Mera
VAR: Melero Lopez
Fans in the United States can watch the match on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Villarreal match live on the FanCode app.
Grok: “Barcelona's home dominance at Camp Nou and their sharp attacking play under Hansi Flick should give them the edge against a dangerous Villarreal side. Expect an entertaining, goal-filled match, but Barcelona to come out on top 3-1, leveraging their momentum and depth.”
ChatGPT: "Barcelona enter as clear favourites with their league-leading form and home advantage, but Villarreal's recent consistency and counter-attacking threat could make it competitive. Prediction: Barcelona win, likely 2-1 or 3-1, though Villarreal might nick a goal or force a nervy finish."
The squad remains largely fit following their recent win, though long-term absentees like Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, and others are sidelined. Key players like Yamal and Raphinha will feature prominently. The team looks strong overall.
The visitors have an available squad with good recent form. Players like Ayoze Perez could be threats. No major new injury concerns highlighted.
Barcelona: Joan Garcia, Kounde, Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Balde, Lopez, Bernal, Olmo, Yamal, Torres, Raphinha
Villarreal: Luiz Junior, Cardona, Veiga, Navarro, Mourino, Gueye, Comesana, Gueye, Moleriro, pepe, Mikautadze, Ayoze
Matches won by Barcelona: 35
Matches won by Villarreal: 12
Matches ending in a draw: 10
