Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal confirms romance with rapper Nicki Nicole

Barcelona and Spain football star Lamine Yamal has confirmed he is in a relationship, sharing a romantic photo with Argentinian singer Nicki Nicole on Instagram.

The post features the pair posing in front of a heart-themed cake, surrounded by red, white and pink flowers, as well as balloons in matching colours. Yamal captioned the photo with a simple heart emoji, subtly confirming the nature of their relationship.

Lamine Yamal and Nicki Nicole in the formers' Instagram story.

This announcement follows a summer where the 17-year-old football sensation found himself under media scrutiny for his social activities off the pitch.

Earlier in the summer, Yamal was linked to two adult film actresses, with reports claiming the situations caused friction between them. His 18th birthday party also drew criticism after claims emerged suggesting the event featured models chosen based on physical traits and even the hiring of dwarves as entertainment — though no official comment was made on these allegations.

Yamal’s latest post marks a shift away from the headlines of his earlier summer, signalling a more settled personal chapter. According to Spanish journalist Javi de Hoyos, the couple had already been seen together last month at a nightclub, with sources suggesting the two were “intimate”. This was later reported by Marca, adding fuel to the growing speculation around their connection.

Who is Nicki Nicole? Nicki Nicole, 24, is a popular singer in the Latin music scene and previously dated Argentine rapper Trueno. Her link with Yamal had only been rumoured until now, but the footballer’s social media post appears to confirm the relationship.