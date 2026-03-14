Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Late drama, two red cards and VAR chaos end in 1-1 draw

In a Bundesliga thriller packed with controversy, red cards, and multiple VAR interventions, Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Bayern Munich shared the points in a fiery 1-1 draw at the BayArena on March 14, 2026. Aleix Garcia's early strike gave the hosts the lead, but Luis Diaz levelled for the visitors, who battled with nine men after two dismissals.

Early Leverkusen dominance The match exploded into life almost immediately. Just six minutes in, Aleix Garcia collected the ball inside the penalty area, skillfully went past two defenders, and unleashed a deflected shot that looped over Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, making his first appearance for the club since 2024, and nestled into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Leverkusen, full of energy, looked determined to capitalize on Bayern's potential fatigue following their midweek exploits. Bayern, meanwhile, started slowly, committing early fouls that disrupted their flow and left them trailing earlier than in any previous game this season.

Bayern gradually found their footing around the 20-minute mark. They thought they had equalized when Jonathan Tah bundled the ball home from a free-kick, but VAR quickly intervened, the goal was chalked off for handball as the ball struck Tah's elbow.

Red card turns tide before halftime Leverkusen nearly doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute when young talent Montrell Culbreath curled a long-range effort just wide. Then, disaster struck for Bayern in the 42nd minute. Nicolas Jackson received a straight red card after VAR review for a reckless, high challenge on Martin Terrier, catching the opponent on the ankle.

Second-half mayhem The second period delivered non-stop drama. Substitute Ibrahim Maza attempted an audacious halfway-line shot that narrowly missed. Leverkusen created clear chances through Patrik Schick and Malik Tillman, but Ulreich produced vital saves to keep Bayern alive.

Harry Kane entered in the 60th minute and made an immediate impact, scoring just 47 seconds later after pressing the keeper, with Díaz squaring for a tap-in. Jubilation was short-lived as VAR ruled it out for handball in the build-up.

Bayern finally equalized in the 69th minute. A poor pass from Robert Andrich fell to Michael Olise, who threaded Luis Diaz through, and the Colombian calmly slotted home to make it 1-1.

Tensions boiled over further. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany picked up a yellow for dissent after urging the referee to check VAR again. Then, in the 84th minute, Diaz earned a second yellow for simulation, reducing Bayern to nine men, the first time since 2001 that the Bavarians finished a league game with two reds.

Late heartbreak for Leverkusen In stoppage time, Leverkusen appeared to snatch victory when Jonas Hofmann's deflected shot beat Ulreich again. But VAR struck once more, an offside call overturned the goal, preserving the 1-1 scoreline after 94 minutes of intense action.