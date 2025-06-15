Bayern Munich register record-breaking win in FIFA Club World Cup history; beat Auckland City 10-0

Bayern Munich registered a stunning performance at the FIFA Club World Cup, by beating New Zealand’s Auckland City with a remarkable 10-0 victory. Under the guidance of manager Vincent Kompany Bayern showcased standout performances from Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, and Michael Olise to clinch the win.

Advertisement

The club scripted history by setting a benchmark for the biggest win in the tournament.

Goals from Bayern Munich players Bayern Munich dominated the entire match with their attacking skills as several players contributed to the scoreline. Kingsley Coman opened the scoring in the 6th minute and added another goal in the 21st minute. Sacha Boey found the net in the 18th minute, strengthening Bayern's early command. Michael Olise was a standout performer, scoring twice—first in the 20th minute and then again in the 3rd minute of first-half stoppage time (45'+3'). Veteran player Thomas Muller contributed with a goal in the 45th minute and in the 89th minute.

Jamal Musiala sealed the performance in the second half of the match against Auckland City. He scored in the 67th minute and converted a penalty in the 73rd minute. He went on to score another goal in the 84th minute. This collective effort highlighted Bayern Munich's attacking depth and created immense pressure on their opponents.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich's record-breaking victory Bayern Munich's one-sided victory rewrote the record books, surpassing Al Hilal’s previous tournament high of 6-1. Al Hilal registered the scoreline back in the year 2022.

The match showcased the depth and quality of Bayern’s squad, with Kompany’s tactical approach allowing his players to express themselves freely. For Auckland, the defeat was a harsh lesson, but facing one of Europe’s elite clubs provided invaluable experience.

Bayern Munich - Upcoming matches Bayern Munich have their next match against Club Atletico Boca Juniors on June 21, followed by their third FIFA Club World Cup game against SL Benfica on June 25.

Auckland City - Upcoming matches Auckland City are scheduled to play their next match against SL Benfica on June 20, followed by a match against Club Atletico Boca Juniors on June 25