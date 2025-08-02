Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlovic faces another injury setback; check details

Bayern Munich has confirmed that their promising young midfielder, Aleksandar Pavlovic, underwent surgery for an eye socket injury on Saturday (August 2). The latest setback adds to a challenging period for the 21-year-old German-Serbian talent, who has already faced multiple injuries in his young career.

Pavlovic is likely to miss the start of the 2025/26 Bundesliga season, including Bayern’s opening competitive match, the DFL Supercup against VfB Stuttgart on August 16, according to reports.

A history of injuries Aleksandar Pavlovic’s career has been hampered by a series of injuries. In the previous season, the midfielder appeared in only 21 of Bayern’s 34 Bundesliga matches due to a string of health issues.

“A broken collarbone, glandular fever, hip problems, and tonsillitis prevented Pavlovic from appearing regularly,” as reported by the club.

These setbacks limited his ability to establish himself as a consistent starter. At the age of 21, Pavlovic has already earned five senior caps for Germany.

Impact of Aleksandar Pavlovic's injury on Bayern Munich Pavlovic featured in all five of Bayern’s Club World Cup matches, starting in three, signaling a potential return to form. Coaches were optimistic about his role in the upcoming season, especially given his versatility and composure in midfield. However, this eye socket injury now casts doubt on his immediate future, forcing Bayern to adjust their plans for the season’s opening fixtures.

With Pavlovic sidelined, Bayern’s midfield will likely rely on the experienced duo of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka for the DFL Supercup and the early Bundesliga matches. While this offers Bayern a reliable short-term solution, the club will be eager to see their young return to full fitness and contribute consistently.

What’s next for Pavlovic? Assuming a standard recovery period of three to four weeks, Aleksandar Pavlovic could return by mid-to-late September, potentially in time for key early-season fixtures. However, Bayern will likely prioritize his long-term health over a rushed comeback, given his history of injuries.