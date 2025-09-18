Bayern vs Chelsea: Who will win Champions League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

Bayern Munich will lock horns with Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday (September 17). The match will be played at the Allianz Arena stadium. Here are all the details about the clash.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Match details Date: Wednesday, September 17, in the United States/ Thursday, September 18, in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US/ 12:30 AM IST in India

Venue: Allianz Arena.

Referee: Sanchez Martinez

VAR: Del Cerro Grande

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+, ViX, and DAZN.

Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Chelsea match live on the Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions Chat GPT: "Bayern look far more settled, with their attack firing and home crowd behind them, while Chelsea are still inconsistent and dealing with injuries. Chelsea might threaten on the break, but Bayern’s midfield control and clinical finishing should tell over 90 minutes. I see Bayern winning in a lively game, 2-1 or 3-1 against Chelsea."

Grok: “I predict Bayern Munich will defeat Chelsea 3-2 in their UEFA Champions League clash at the Allianz Arena. Bayern's potent attack, spearheaded by Harry Kane, should capitalize on Chelsea's injury-weakened defense. Despite Chelsea's threat through Cole Palmer, Bayern's current form and home dominance give them the advantage. Expect a high-scoring, intense match with Bayern's depth proving decisive.”

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Team news Bayern Munich are in strong shape with minimal disruptions, though Jamal Musiala (leg/ankle) and Alphonso Davies (knee) remain long-term absentees. Hiroki Ito (metatarsal) is also out, and Raphael Guerreiro is doubtful after a knock.

Chelsea face defensive headaches, with Levi Colwill (ACL), Liam Delap (hamstring), and Dario Essugo (thigh) ruled out long-term. Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Romeo Lavia (muscle), and Estevao (illness). Cole Palmer returns from injury to anchor the attack, while Reece James and Marc Cucurella are back in contention after limited minutes at Brentford.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Confirmed Lineups Bayern Munich: Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Gnabry, Diaz, Kane

Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Gusto, Palmer, Neto, Pedro

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Head-to-head details Matches won by Bayern Munich: 4

Matches won by Chelsea: 1