Bayern vs Chelsea: Who will win Champions League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

UCL: Here is everything you need to know about the AI predictions, live streaming, team news, and confirmed lineups for the clash between Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Aachal Maniyar
Published18 Sep 2025, 12:06 AM IST
Chelsea players during a training session in London, England, ahead of the Champions League soccer match against FC Bayern Munich.
Chelsea players during a training session in London, England, ahead of the Champions League soccer match against FC Bayern Munich.(AP)

Bayern Munich will lock horns with Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday (September 17). The match will be played at the Allianz Arena stadium. Here are all the details about the clash.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Match details

Date: Wednesday, September 17, in the United States/ Thursday, September 18, in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US/ 12:30 AM IST in India

Venue: Allianz Arena.

Referee: Sanchez Martinez

VAR: Del Cerro Grande

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Live Streaming details

Fans in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+, ViX, and DAZN.

Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Chelsea match live on the Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions

Chat GPT: "Bayern look far more settled, with their attack firing and home crowd behind them, while Chelsea are still inconsistent and dealing with injuries. Chelsea might threaten on the break, but Bayern’s midfield control and clinical finishing should tell over 90 minutes. I see Bayern winning in a lively game, 2-1 or 3-1 against Chelsea."

Grok: “I predict Bayern Munich will defeat Chelsea 3-2 in their UEFA Champions League clash at the Allianz Arena. Bayern's potent attack, spearheaded by Harry Kane, should capitalize on Chelsea's injury-weakened defense. Despite Chelsea's threat through Cole Palmer, Bayern's current form and home dominance give them the advantage. Expect a high-scoring, intense match with Bayern's depth proving decisive.”

Also Read | Liverpool vs Atletico: Who will win UCL clash? AI predicts winner

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Team news

Bayern Munich are in strong shape with minimal disruptions, though Jamal Musiala (leg/ankle) and Alphonso Davies (knee) remain long-term absentees. Hiroki Ito (metatarsal) is also out, and Raphael Guerreiro is doubtful after a knock.

Chelsea face defensive headaches, with Levi Colwill (ACL), Liam Delap (hamstring), and Dario Essugo (thigh) ruled out long-term. Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Romeo Lavia (muscle), and Estevao (illness). Cole Palmer returns from injury to anchor the attack, while Reece James and Marc Cucurella are back in contention after limited minutes at Brentford.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Confirmed Lineups

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Gnabry, Diaz, Kane

Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Gusto, Palmer, Neto, Pedro

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Head-to-head details

Matches won by Bayern Munich: 4

Matches won by Chelsea: 1

Matches ending in a draw: 2

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsBayern vs Chelsea: Who will win Champions League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.