Bayron Matos, Miami Dolphins' offensive lineman taken to hospital in helicopter after getting injured at training camp

Bayron Matos, a Miami Dolphins offensive lineman, was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital after sustaining an injury during the team’s first training camp practice on Wednesday (July 23). The Dolphins confirmed he is in stable condition but have not disclosed the nature of the injury.

What happened during the training? The incident occurred near the end of the 90-minute session when Matos sustained an injury, with medical staff attending to Bayron Matos on the field for over 10 minutes as teammates surrounded him. He was then transported by helicopter.

The team noted that the practice ended as scheduled, not due to the injury, as initial sessions are typically shorter.

Bayron Matos' performance Bayron Matos, a 6-foot-7, 334-pound athlete from the Dominican Republic, has an unconventional path to the NFL. Before transitioning to football in 2022, Matos played college basketball at New Mexico and the University of South Florida, averaging 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds across 48 games.

His host family in Tennessee encouraged him to pursue football, recognizing his potential. At USF, Matos walked on to the football team, playing 22 defensive snaps in two games before switching to the offensive line, where he has yet to see regular-season action. His athleticism was evident at his pro day, where he ran a 4.88-second 40-yard dash at 313 pounds, drawing interest from multiple NFL teams.

Bayron Matos and the Miami Dolphins Bayron Matos joined the Dolphins in 2024 through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, which supports international athletes. As the team’s designated international player, he does not count toward the roster limit.

The Dolphins signed him as an undrafted free agent with a guaranteed $247,500 contract, a notable sum for a rookie, reflecting their belief in his potential. At least 10 other teams showed interest in Matos, who spent his rookie season on the practice squad and played in preseason games, aspiring to become “one of the best tackles to play in the NFL.”

Team injuries and impact The Miami Dolphins’ offensive line depth is already strained, with Matos backing up starters like Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson alongside Larry Borom and Jackson Carman. Additionally, veteran cornerback Artie Burns was injured in the same practice, leaving on crutches with a right leg issue, compounding the team’s early challenges.

