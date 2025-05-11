BCB not sure about Bangladesh's tour to Pakistan, says 'safety and security of players is board's highest priority'

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is unsure about taking a call on whether the men’s national team should travel to Pakistan for a five-match T20I series scheduled from May 25 to June 3. Amid the tensions escalating between India and Pakistan, the BCB is prioritizing player safety above all else, leaving the tour’s fate hanging.

Pakistan tour uncertain “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in active and ongoing discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the Bangladesh National Team's forthcoming tour of Pakistan,” the BCB stated.

"The BCB wishes to reiterate that the safety and security of its players and support staff remain the Board's highest priority," it added.

According to the board, decisions regarding the tour will be taken after considering the ongoing situation in Pakistan and only after ensuring they align with the best interests of the team and the BCB.

Tension between India and Pakistan It all started with a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. India retaliated with a strike at terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan then attacked with drones and missiles, and despite a brief ceasefire, they launched fresh assaults.

This has disrupted cricket in the region, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) pausing for a week and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) also being stopped midway.

During PSL’s abrupt end, two of their players, Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain, were playing in the league. They found themselves caught in the turmoil and were desperate to leave Pakistan like other foreign players.

Safety first for the Bangladesh team On Saturday, BCB directors met at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to discuss their next steps. The board is weighing every detail of the situation in Pakistan, determined to protect their players and staff.

UAE series as a brief detour Before the potential Pakistan tour, Bangladesh is gearing up for a two-match T20I series against the UAE on May 17 and 19 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The games will offer a chance to sharpen their T20 skills and they can take a little detour from the current situation.

“The Bangladesh National Team will tour the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a two-match T20 International series against the host nation as scheduled,” the BCB noted.