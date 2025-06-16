BCCI announces full schedule, venues for New Zealand's tour to India; check details

India and New Zealand will lock horns in a white-ball series beginning on the 11th of January 2026. The teams will face each other in three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Here's a look at all the venues and the schedule for the series.

Notably, it will be the first clash between the two teams since India’s Champions Trophy final win over New Zealand in March 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finalized the schedule during its Apex Council Meeting.

ODI Series New Zealand's tour to India kicks off with a three-match ODI series, in Baroda (Vadodara) at the newly constructed Kotambi Stadium. Interestingly, this venue will host its first men’s international match in over 15 years, having previously hosted three Women’s ODIs in December 2024 and six Women’s Premier League (WPL) matches in 2025.

The second ODI will take place on January 14 in Rajkot, followed by the series finale on January 18 in Indore.

IND vs NZ: ODI Full Schedule 1st ODI: January 11, 2026 – Baroda (Kotambi Stadium) – 1:30 PM IST

2nd ODI: January 14, 2026 – Rajkot – 1:30 PM IST

3rd ODI: January 18, 2026 – Indore – 1:30 PM IST

T20I Series Following the ODIs, the teams will face each other to play the T20I format with five matches spread across central, eastern, and southern India.

The T20I series between India and New Zealand will start on January 21 in Nagpur, followed by Raipur on January 23. The third match will be played in Guwahati on January 25, before heading to Visakhapatnam (Vizag) on January 28 and concluding the tour in Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) on January 31.

IND vs NZ: T20I Schedule 1st T20I: January 21, 2026 – Nagpur – 7:00 PM IST

2nd T20I: January 23, 2026 – Raipur – 7:00 PM IST

3rd T20I: January 25, 2026 – Guwahati – 7:00 PM IST

4th T20I: January 28, 2026 – Visakhapatnam – 7:00 PM IST

5th T20I: January 31, 2026 – Thiruvananthapuram – 7:00 PM IST

India vs New Zealand series: Significance The series between India and New Zealand holds special importance for both teams.

For India, the reigning T20 World Cup champions (2024), these five T20I matches could serve as their final preparation before co-hosting the 2026 T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka in February-March 2026.