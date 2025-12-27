BCCI announces India U19 squad for ICC World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included in Ayush Mhatre-led team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in South Africa and the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026, set for Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Mumbai's dynamic opener Ayush Mhatre has been appointed captain for the World Cup, with Vihaan Malhotra as his deputy. The squad features the highly anticipated inclusion of 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose aggressive strokeplay has already turned heads in domestic and youth cricket.