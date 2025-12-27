Subscribe

BCCI announces India U19 squad for ICC World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included in Ayush Mhatre-led team

Mumbai's dynamic opener Ayush Mhatre has been appointed captain for the World Cup, with Vihaan Malhotra as the vice-captain.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated27 Dec 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi included in U-19 World Cup squad
Vaibhav Suryavanshi included in U-19 World Cup squad(BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in South Africa and the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026, set for Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Mumbai's dynamic opener Ayush Mhatre has been appointed captain for the World Cup, with Vihaan Malhotra as his deputy. The squad features the highly anticipated inclusion of 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose aggressive strokeplay has already turned heads in domestic and youth cricket.

India U19 squad for ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026

Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan.

India’s squad for SA tour

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (C), Aaron George (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar

(More to follow)

 
 
Cricket
