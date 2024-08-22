BCCI announces Team India’s fixture for 5-Test series against England in 2025, check details

  All the matches will be played in England, and the first Test would begin from 20 June 2025 in Leeds's Headingley.

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated22 Aug 2024, 03:55 PM IST
India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his hundred runs on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot, India, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki/File)
India’s captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his hundred runs on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot, India, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki/File)(AP)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on 22 August announced the Team India men's fixture details for the five-match Test series against England in 2025. It is expected that Rohit Sharma will lead the team, unless there are some final changes. 

All the matches will be played in England, and the first Test would begin from 20 June 2025 in Leeds's Headingley till 24 June, 2025.

The second Test would be played from 2-6 July at Birmingham's Edgbaston, while the third Test would be played at London's Lord's from 10-14 July.

For the fourth Test, the Indian team will travel to Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford and the match has been scheduled for 23-27 July, 2025.

The last test between India and England will take place from 31 July to 4 August at London's The Kia Oval.

More to come…

First Published:22 Aug 2024, 03:55 PM IST
