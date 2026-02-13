BCCI asked MS Dhoni to step down as captain in 2017; former selector reveals

Former national selector Jatin Paranjpe has lifted the lid on the pivotal January 2017 conversation that prompted MS Dhoni to step down as India’s limited-overs captain. In a candid revelation on The Great Cricket Indian Show, Paranjpe explained how the BCCI selectors felt the timing was right to transition leadership to Virat Kohli, already the established Test skipper.

MS Dhoni’s captaincy record At that point, MS Dhoni stood alone as the only captain to win all three major ICC white-ball titles of his generation, including the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup in front of a home crowd, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Having retired from Tests in late 2014, he had channelled his focus into ODIs and T20Is, guiding India to semifinals in both the 2015 World Cup and 2016 T20 World Cup. With the 2019 World Cup set for England, the selectors believed it was time to prepare the next generation.

Details about MS Dhoni's captaincy decision The key exchange took place during a domestic game in Nagpur. Paranjpe and then-chairman of selectors MSK Prasad waited until Dhoni finished a lengthy net session before approaching him.

Paranjpe recalled the moment vividly: “Mahi was batting. He kept batting for an hour, and MSK and I were just looking at each other. We had prepared how to tell him in the most respectful way. So we went to him and said, ‘You know, Mahi, I think it’s the right time to move on.’ So, he told MSK, ‘Anna, this is the perfect decision. Let me know what you want from me.’ MSK told him that he will have to put it in writing that you are ready to move on. He said, ‘Alright, I will do it.’ Late at night, we received an email: ‘I would like to step down’.”

The move attracted backlash, but Paranjpe defended the call. “We had to make this decision. We were criticised for it as well, but these are the tough decisions that you have to take.”

MS Dhoni’s support for Virat Kohli Notably, MS Dhoni ensured the change caused minimal disruption. He pledged full backing to Kohli and stressed the importance of unity.

Paranjpe quoted Dhoni’s response: “He also said Don’t worry. I will work completely with Virat. He is like my brother. I will do everything that is required of me for him. Whatever experience I have, I will give it to him. And we’ll make a good team.”