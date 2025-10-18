BCCI and ICC condemn tragic loss of Afghanistan players killed in Pakistan airstrike; check details

In a devastating blow to the cricketing world, three promising Afghan cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, lost their lives in a Pakistan airstrike in Afghanistan’s Paktika province. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the tragic incident on Saturday, prompting strong reactions from the International Cricket Council (ICC), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the global cricket community. The airstrike, which violated a recent ceasefire agreement, has led to Afghanistan’s withdrawal from a scheduled tri-series in Pakistan.

Details about the tragic loss According to Tolo News, Pakistan conducted airstrikes targeting residential areas in the Urgun and Barmal districts of Paktika province. The attack claimed several civilian lives, including the three young cricketers who had recently returned to Urgun after participating in a friendly match in Sharana, the provincial capital. The ACB reported that the players were at a gathering when the deadly strike occurred, leaving seven others injured.

The ACB issued a heartfelt statement: “In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon) alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District were martyred, and seven others were injured.”

The board condemned the attack and announced its decision to pull out of the upcoming tri-nation T20I series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin on November 17.

BCCI’s heartfelt condolences The BCCI expressed grief over the incident, condemning the airstrikes that claimed the lives of the young cricketers.

In an official statement, the BCCI said, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India expresses its deep sorrow and condolences on the tragic loss of three young Afghan cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, who lost their lives in the cowardly cross-border airstrikes in Paktika province.”

The BCCI extended solidarity to the ACB, the cricket fraternity, and the families of the deceased, adding, “The loss of innocent lives, particularly those of promising sportspersons, is deeply distressing and a matter of great concern. The BCCI conveys its heartfelt sympathies to the people of Afghanistan and shares in their pain and loss.”

Reaction by ICC

“The ICC strongly condemns this act of violence that has robbed families, communities, and the cricketing world of three bright talents whose only ambition was to play the sport they love,” the International Cricket Council mentioned in a release.

Who were Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon? Kabeer Agha: A top-order batsman, Kabeer was on the cusp of selection for the U-23 provincial camp. Known for his brilliant batting, he shone in domestic tournaments organized by the ACB’s southern committee, representing various regional clubs.

Sibghatullah: A talented medium-fast bowler from Paktika, Sibghatullah was a standout performer for the Urgun Warriors in local tournaments. His leadership and cricketing skills in the Paktika Premier League last year marked him as a rising star.

Haroon: A versatile all-rounder, Haroon was a familiar face in Afghanistan’s domestic circuit, excelling in T20 and tape-ball formats. Known for his orthodox off-spin bowling and right-handed batting, he balanced cricket with his studies at a local college.