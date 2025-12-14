BCCI confirms reason behind Jasprit Bumrah’s absence in 3rd T20I vs South Africa

The third T20I between India and South Africa is underway at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, with the five-match series locked at 1-1. Fans were eager for another high-octane clash, but a major talking point emerged before the toss. India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah did not feature in the playing XI.

BCCI's official statement on Bumrah's absence The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a clear update ahead of the match.

“Jasprit Bumrah has gone back home for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the game. An update on him joining the squad for the remaining matches will be provided in due course.”

This news came as India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed two forced changes during the toss.

Captains' comments at the toss Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first, citing a good-looking wicket and expected dew later in the evening.

"We'll bowl first, the wicket looks good, and there's a bit of dew. It might become heavier later, so we think bowling first is the best approach. We're happy to be here, the crowd is fantastic, and we want to entertain them. Every game is important, and we need to be switched on for all three hours. We're making two forced changes, with Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah."

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram was content with batting first in the chilly conditions.

"It's nice to be here, and it's a bit chilly, quite different from Joburg. We're looking forward to a great evening of cricket. We weren't up to the mark in the first game, so it's great to see the response from the team. We need to back it up again tonight and play consistently. We're making three changes today and are excited to see how the team performs."

Team changes and playing XIs India brought in pacer Harshit Rana for Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav in place of Axar Patel, who is sidelined due to illness.

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

South Africa made three alterations, handing opportunities to Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, and Tristan Stubbs.

South Africa Playing XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.

Impact on the series Bumrah's absence is a significant blow for India, as the pace spearhead has been instrumental in recent T20 campaigns. His unique action and death-over expertise often tilt tight games.

