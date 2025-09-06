BCCI elections: New president, IPL chairman to be decided in Annual General Meeting on September 28

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 28 in Mumbai, where decisions regarding the board's new president and the IPL (Indian Premiere League) chairman will be key items on the agenda, PTI reported.

After former India cricketer Roger Binny stepped down earlier this month, its president post has been vacant. The IPL chairman Arun Dhumal is expected to take a mandatory cooling-off period after serving a total of six years in office.

Earlier reports indicated that Binny, who celebrated his 70th birthday in July, would remain BCCI president until the AGM in September. The national governing body confirmed the AGM date in a communication sent to state associations on Saturday.

In October, 2022, Binny took over as BCCI president.

“There is a feeling among important stakeholders that a cricketer of distinction should always be elected as president. Sourav Ganguly was a decorated India skipper and Roger Binny India's first World Cup winning hero. However, how many such cricketers of repute would be interested in taking up an honorary top job is a big question,” PTI quoted a veteran BCCI official as saying.

Though elections are formally being held for all key positions in the BCCI, in practice, only one post is expected to see a contest, as most current office-bearers are likely to stay on.

Devajit Saikia, who has completed three years in BCCI administration, two years and three months as joint secretary and nine months as secretary, is expected to continue in his role. He was unanimously elected secretary in January after Jay Shah became the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Similarly, Rohan Gauns Desai, elected joint secretary in March, and Prabhtej Bhatia, who became treasurer in January alongside Saikia, are also likely to remain in their respective positions.

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI on India Vs Pakistan "So far as the BCCI's view is concerned, we have to follow whatever the central government formalises. Recently, our policy—regarding India's participation in any multinational or international tournament—clearly states that there are no restrictions imposed by the central government on playing against countries not on friendly terms with India. So, India has to play all matches in any multinational tournament,” ANI quoted Saikia as saying.

He added, "As the Asia Cup is a multinational tournament involving countries from the Asian continent, we have to participate. Similarly, in any ICC tournament, even if it involves a country not on good terms with India, we are required to play. As far as bilateral ties are concerned, we are not going to play against any hostile nation."