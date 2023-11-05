Kolkata Police has issued notice to BCCI president Roger Binny seeking information on ticket sales for the event, a senior officer said as reported by news agency PTI. This came amid allegations of black marketing of tickets for Sunday's World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A senior officer said that notice was issued to BCCI late on Saturday evening. In the notice, BCCI president was asked to submit documents to the officer of the Maidan police station who is investigating the complaints regarding black marketing of the tickets.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: 'Injured' Hardik Pandya ruled out, Prasidh Krishna named as replacement "A notice was sent to the BCCI president, asking him to provide relevant documents and information regarding the sale of tickets either personally or through any competent person of his organisation to the investigating officer of Maidan PS during working hours on Tuesday," the officer told PTI.

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates: As per the report, till now, Kolkata Police has arrested 19, seized 108 tickets from their possession, besides registering seven cases in connection with the black marketing of tickets.

India, South Africa World cup matches: Both India and South Africa have played 90 times in the ODI format, with Proteas leading with 50 wins to the Men in Blue's 37 wins. The remaining 3 matches ended without a result.

Speaking of the Wrold Cup 2023 tournament, India is currently the only unbeaten team in the tournament and now looking for their eighth straight win at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue received a blow on Saturday when star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the tournament due to his ankle injury.

The Proteas, on the other hand, have suffered only one defeat in the tournament, a 38-run thrashing at the hands of the Netherlands. Apart from that, in their other matches, the South African team have been completely dominant and currently boast the best net run rate in the tournament at +2.290. Speaking of today's win probability, Google says that there is a 62 percent chance that India will beat South Africa in today's match.

(With inputs from PTI)

