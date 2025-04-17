BCCI sacks Abhishek Nayar, T Dilip from coaching team after India’s poor performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a bold response to the Indian cricket team's underwhelming performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. The BCCI has sacked assistant staff Abhishek Nayar and some other support staff members from their roles.

Advertisement

India's performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Team India struggled in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. They were inconsistent on both the batting and bowling fronts as the Aussies dominated. The failure was not just about the scoreboard, but the manner in which the team collapsed under pressure.

The result of this loss prompted the BCCI to introspect, and a shake-up the support staff.

Abhishek Nayar's exit Abhishek Nayar was sacked just eight months into his tenure. Abhishek's appointment in the team was seen as a progressive move as the former cricketer mentored young players. His removal is being viewed not just as a response to poor results but also internal issues, including dressing room leaks, according to reports.

End of tenure for other supporting staff members Fielding coach T Dilip and strength & conditioning coach Soham Desai have also been sacked. However, their departures are less dramatic as they have completed their three-year stints with Team India. Their contributions to the fitness culture of the team were often praised.

Advertisement

Who will step in? The BCCI has not announced permanent replacements as per reports. However, the transition is already underway. Sitanshu Kotak, currently with the team setup, will continue in his role. Ryan ten Doeschate will handle fielding duties in place of Dilip. For fitness and conditioning, Adrian Le Roux who is currently with Punjab Kings will fill in for Desai.