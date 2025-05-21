BCCI's rejection of Rohit Sharma's unique proposal resulted in retirement - Report

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7. The former Indian captain's sudden announcement ahead of the team's five-match Test series against England, starting June 20, raised speculations on reasons for his retirement. According to a report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rejected Rohit's proposal which was similar to MS Dhoni's, leading the Hitman to step away from the longest format of cricket.

Rohit Sharma’s proposal rejected by BCCI Rohit Sharma proposed to mirror former captain MS Dhoni’s 2014 style of retirement, according to a report by Sky Sports News. Notably, Dhoni retired mid-series during India’s tour of Australia.

Rohit expressed his desire to travel to England, lead the team in the initial matches, and then announce his retirement during the series. However, the BCCI rejected the proposal, citing a need for consistency in leadership. According to the report, the board offered Rohit the opportunity to go to the series.

"Selectors wanted consistency during the series and offered Sharma the opportunity to go to the series, but not as captain. He decided to retire instead," the report stated.

The decision prompted Rohit to call time on his red-ball career immediately just weeks before the Indian squad announcement for the series. Sources close to Indian cricket told the publication that while Rohit was still mentally prepared to take on one last Test-match challenge, the idea of finishing on his own terms was not entertained by BCCI.

Who will fill Rohit Sharma's shoes? Rohit Sharma's retirement has led to a conundrum about India's decision to choose its next skipper. With Jasprit Bumrah reportedly opting out of the captaincy race, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is now looking at Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill as frontrunners for the Test captaincy.

According to the report, the selectors have had talks with both players informally, but a final decision is still pending.

"The selection committee reportedly had an 'informal talk' with both Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, who have been shortlisted as potential candidates to take lead Team India. But they remain divided in the debate."

One selector reportedly has reservations about Gill due to the uncertainty around his place in the playing XI.

"One selector at the BCCI has reservations over giving Gill the captaincy, given that his place on the side is not guaranteed, and suggested he would be better suited to the vice-captaincy role," the report read.

Rohit Sharma’s stats in Test cricket In his Test career, Rohit Sharma played 61 matches and amassed 4301 runs at an average of 40.57. He has smashed 12 centuries and 18 fifties, with a highest score of 212.

End of an Era: Virat Kohli also announced his retirement Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement just five days after Rohit. Both players had already stepped away from T20Is following India’s World Cup win in June 2024. Going forward, they will only be seen in ODIs.