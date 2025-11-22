Beau Pribula injury update: Missouri Tigers QB set to start against Oklahoma Sooners

Missouri Tigers starting quarterback Beau Pribula is expected to start on Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, just four weeks after suffering a dislocated ankle that many feared would end his 2025 regular season.

Pribula was removed from Missouri’s SEC-mandated availability report Friday night, the clearest signal possible that he is good to go for the road showdown against the Sooners.

Beau Pribula's injury and recovery timeline The injury occurred on October 25 against Vanderbilt when Beau Pribula sustained what team officials described as a “non-fractured dislocated ankle.” At the time, the typical recovery window for such an injury made a return before bowl season seem unlikely, and Missouri never publicly set a timetable.

Yet Pribula progressed rapidly. Last week against Mississippi State, he was listed as doubtful on every report, but still participated in early pregame warmups on Faurot Field, running through non-contact drills with no visible brace, boot, or noticeable limp before ultimately being ruled out shortly before kickoff.

This week, the trajectory changed dramatically Wednesday: listed as doubtful

Thursday: upgraded to questionable

Friday night: completely removed from the report (meaning available)

Eli Drinkwitz's statement Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has been consistent throughout the process. Whenever Beau Pribula is healthy enough to play, he is Missouri’s starting quarterback.

Speaking on Tuesday, Drinkwitz emphasized caution given the aggressive nature of Oklahoma’s defense.

“I think we will probably huddle as a group and make a call,” Drinkwitz said.

“You know, the very first thing, and the most important thing, is the student-athlete’s health and well-being. And playing against an elite defense, you don't want to put somebody out there who can't compete at the highest level. And knowing how aggressive and attacking they (Oklahoma) are, it would be a detriment to our team, and to Beau, to put him out there if he's not able to play up to his level.”

Backup option Should anything change at the last minute, which appears highly unlikely based on the SEC report and Drinkwitz’s comments, true freshman Matt Zollers would make his third career start.