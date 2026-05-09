Being present for first ball in the next game is all that matters: Jacob Bethell ahead of RCBs clash against MI

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Jacob Bethell spoke about the team's mindset, his own form, and the confidence within the dressing room ahead of RCB's key clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Raipur on Sunday.

Reflecting on the experience of batting alongside Virat Kohli, Bethell said playing alongside Kohli is a special experience and described the star batter's presence in the dressing room as reassuring rather than pressurising.

Bethell added that having a player of Kohli's stature in the team allows others to play with greater freedom, as much of the attention and pressure naturally shifts towards the former India captain.

Advertisement

"It is cool. I have said it multiple times, how cool it is to bat with him and be involved in the dressing room with him. I don't think it adds any more pressure. It is just nice to have someone of that calibre in your team. You can count on him, and a lot of the time, people are only watching him, so a lot of the pressure is off. It is not something that burdens you; it is something that allows you to play freely, I guess," Bethell said.

On RCB's transition from Bengaluru to Raipur, Bethell added, "This is our home away from home now. We had a great welcome yesterday at the hotel, and the transition to Raipur has been seamless. Training today is going to be very important because we have to adapt quickly. Mumbai has had a couple of days here, but I don't really think that makes a huge difference. We are a confident team, and I think we are going to adapt pretty well."

Advertisement

RCB, who played their first five home matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, are going to have the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur as their venue for the remaining two home games in the IPL 2026, as per prior commitment.

Speaking about RCB's approach after back-to-back losses, he said, "There is no shying away from the fact that we have lost two games in a row. We have reflected on them, and there are areas where we were not at our best. But the only thing that matters now is being present for that first ball in the next game. If we can do that and adapt quickly, our best is very good, and we have got more than enough in the dressing room to walk away with four points here."

Advertisement

Bethell also opened up on his personal form. Bethell admitted he has not enjoyed the start to the tournament he had hoped for, but stressed that his focus remains on making an impact in the next game.

He said his motivation comes from a strong desire to contribute to the team's success rather than concerns over his place in the side, adding that he is eager to deliver a match-winning performance.

"I have not got off to the start that I would have wanted in this tournament, but the only game that matters is the one tomorrow. I never really feel like I am fighting for a spot. It is more of a hunger to contribute to this team. It does not feel good when you are not contributing to wins, and there is definitely a burning desire to go out there and put in a match-winning performance tomorrow," he added.

Advertisement

On the decision between the IPL and domestic cricket commitments, Bethell defended his decision to prioritise the IPL over domestic cricket commitments, saying he believes it is the right move for his career. He described the IPL as the premier tournament featuring the world's best players and expressed confidence that the experience would help his development rather than hinder it.

"Everyone is allowed to have their opinions, and that is absolutely fine. But from a personal point of view, I think I have made the right decision. This is the marquee tournament of the year, with pretty much all of the best cricketers in the world playing in it. I definitely do not think it is going to hurt my career. I think it is going to do the opposite," he concluded.

Advertisement