Bella James replaces Georgia Plimmer in New Zealand womens squad for Zimbabwe ODI series

Dunedin [New Zealand], March 3 (ANI): New Zealand batter Georgia Plimmer has been ruled out of the upcoming home ODI series against Zimbabwe women after sustaining a shoulder injury during the T20I series between the two sides.

Plimmer's absence comes as a blow to the White Ferns' top order, where her experience and energy have been highly valued by the team.

Advertisement

According to ICC, Plimmer will be replaced by fellow batter Bella James, who had already been part of the squad as injury cover during the T20I series.

James, who has played nearly 100 List-A matches in her career, brings a wealth of experience and is expected to slot seamlessly into the side for the three-match ODI series starting March 5.

Head Coach Ben Sawyer expressed sympathy for Plimmer but backed James to make a strong impact. "Georgia is a key player for us at the top of the order, and the energy she brings into the group is something we really value, so it's a shame to have her miss this next series," Sawyer said. "Bella is a great cricketer who's played nearly 100 List-A matches in her career so far. That experience is extremely valuable, and she'll fit straight back into the side seamlessly."

Advertisement

In addition to James, two other players, Nensi Patel and Izzy Sharp, have been named in the ODI squad and could make their international debuts if selected.

New Zealand team has come to Dunedin to play the first ODI match after whitewashing Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series.

The ODI series against Zimbabwe will consist of three matches, providing New Zealand an opportunity to consolidate their position in the ongoing Championship cycle while integrating new players into the squad.