Ben Doak transfer: Bournemouth nears £25m deal with Liverpool; all you need to know

AFC Bournemouth are on the cusp of securing a £25 million deal for Liverpool’s 19-year-old forward Ben Doak, marking a significant transfer in the Premier League’s 2025/26 season buildup.

Ben Doak’s journey with Liverpool Ben Doak, a Scotland international, was once a rising star under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. However, injuries and Mohamed Salah's brilliant form limited his first-team opportunities.

A thigh injury requiring surgery disrupted his loan spell at Middlesbrough in the Championship last season, where he didn’t feature after January. With new manager Arne Slot investing heavily in Liverpool’s squad, Doak’s path to regular minutes at Anfield became uncertain, paving the way for his potential move to Bournemouth.

Details of the deal The £25m transfer fee represents a massive return for Liverpool, who signed Ben Doak for just £600,000 three years ago. The deal highlights their knack for developing young talent, even if Doak’s immediate future lies elsewhere. For Bournemouth, securing a player linked with clubs like Porto and other Premier League sides is a statement of intent.

Bournemouth’s strategy Bournemouth are reshaping their squad under manager Andoni Iraola. The roster rebuild includes a blend of youth and experience. The Doak deal comes alongside the £34.5 million signing of French centre-back Bafode Diakite from Lille, strengthening their defensive options.

In the attacking lineup, Bournemouth are managing transitions, with Dango Ouattara nearing a £42.5 million move to Brentford and Luis Sinisterra expected to join Cruzeiro on loan.

Doak’s arrival signals Iraola’s focus on dynamic, young attackers to drive Bournemouth’s push up the Premier League table.

Premier League context Interestingly, Bournemouth and Liverpool face off in the Premier League’s opening match on Friday evening, adding intrigue. Doak, an unused substitute in Liverpool’s recent Community Shield game at Wembley, could soon be lining up against his former club.

This move reflects Bournemouth’s proactive approach in the transfer market as they aim to compete with established Premier League sides.

What’s next for Ben Doak? For Ben Doak, the move to Bournemouth will offer an opportunity to display his pace and potential. Regular game time under Iraola could help him fulfill the promise that once made him a standout at Liverpool.

