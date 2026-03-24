Ben Duckett pulls out of IPL 2026; likely to be banned for two years

England opening batsman Ben Duckett has made the tough call to skip the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The left-hander, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore in the recent mega auction, has decided to focus entirely on his international career with England.

Duckett confirmed the news through an emotional Instagram post, stating that representing England has been his childhood dream. He emphasised the need to be in peak physical and mental condition ahead of a busy summer schedule.

Why has Ben Duckett pulled out of the IPL 2026 season? Ben Duckett confirmed the news through an emotional Instagram post, stating that representing England has been his childhood dream. He emphasised the need to be in peak physical and mental condition ahead of a busy summer schedule.

“I have made the extremely difficult decision to withdraw from the IPL. I have given this a lot of thought and it has not been an easy choice. Representing England is something I have dreamed of since I was a child, and I want to give everything I can to English cricket. To do that, I need to ensure I am in the best possible place physically and mentally ahead of the summer,” Duckett wrote on Instagram.

“I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone at Delhi. I was genuinely very excited about the opportunity to represent the franchise, and I fully appreciate the time and planning that goes into building a squad. I am sorry for any disruption my decision may cause. I would also like to apologise to all the fans as I know how much it means to everyone in Delhi.”

View full Image View full Image Ben Duckett's Instagram story ( Ben Duckett/Instagram )

Why is Ben Duckett choosing county cricket over IPL riches? Ben Duckett’s decision comes after a disappointing Ashes campaign in Australia, where he managed only 202 runs in 10 innings at a poor average of 20.20. With his Test place under scrutiny, the 28-year-old wants to use the time to prepare thoroughly for England’s home summer, which begins with a Test series against New Zealand in early June 2026.

By skipping IPL 2026, Duckett will instead turn out for his county side, Nottinghamshire, in the County Championship. The domestic season kicks off on April 3 and runs parallel to the IPL, giving him valuable red-ball practice on familiar English conditions.