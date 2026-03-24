Ben Duckett pulls out of IPL 2026; likely to be banned for two years

England opening batsman Ben Duckett has made the tough call to skip the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The left-hander, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore in the recent mega auction, has decided to focus entirely on his international career with England.
Duckett confirmed the news through an emotional Instagram post, stating that representing England has been his childhood dream. He emphasised the need to be in peak physical and mental condition ahead of a busy summer schedule.
Ben Duckett confirmed the news through an emotional Instagram post, stating that representing England has been his childhood dream. He emphasised the need to be in peak physical and mental condition ahead of a busy summer schedule.
“I have made the extremely difficult decision to withdraw from the IPL. I have given this a lot of thought and it has not been an easy choice. Representing England is something I have dreamed of since I was a child, and I want to give everything I can to English cricket. To do that, I need to ensure I am in the best possible place physically and mentally ahead of the summer,” Duckett wrote on Instagram.
“I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone at Delhi. I was genuinely very excited about the opportunity to represent the franchise, and I fully appreciate the time and planning that goes into building a squad. I am sorry for any disruption my decision may cause. I would also like to apologise to all the fans as I know how much it means to everyone in Delhi.”
Ben Duckett’s decision comes after a disappointing Ashes campaign in Australia, where he managed only 202 runs in 10 innings at a poor average of 20.20. With his Test place under scrutiny, the 28-year-old wants to use the time to prepare thoroughly for England’s home summer, which begins with a Test series against New Zealand in early June 2026.
By skipping IPL 2026, Duckett will instead turn out for his county side, Nottinghamshire, in the County Championship. The domestic season kicks off on April 3 and runs parallel to the IPL, giving him valuable red-ball practice on familiar English conditions.
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Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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