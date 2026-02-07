Los Angeles Dodgers reclaim catcher Ben Rortvedt off waivers, DFA reliever Anthony Banda in surprise roster shakeup

The Los Angeles Dodgers have brought back a familiar face to their catching depth, claiming Ben Rortvedt off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. In a corresponding move to clear space on the 40-man roster, the team designated left-handed reliever Anthony Banda for assignment. This latest twist in Rortvedt's offseason journey reunites him with the club just days before spring training begins.

Ben Rortvedt's rollercoaster offseason comes full circle Ben Rortvedt's path with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been anything but straightforward. Acquired in a three-team trade on July 31, 2025, while off the 40-man roster, the catcher stepped up big when injuries hit. With Will Smith sidelined by a broken hand and Dalton Rushing also out, Rortvedt started 15 of the Dodgers' final 21 regular-season games behind the plate. He even started the first four postseason contests before Smith returned, staying active throughout LA's championship run.

After the season, Rortvedt signed a $1.25 million deal for 2026 to avoid arbitration, making it guaranteed under MLB rules. The Dodgers tried passing him through waivers in November to keep him as minor-league depth, but the Reds claimed him. Cincinnati DFA'd Rortvedt this week to sign slugger Eugenio Suarez, opening the door for LA to reclaim him.

Rortvedt, 28, has no minor league options left after using them from 2021-23. If Smith and Rushing are healthy for Opening Day, as expected, he will likely start the year in Triple-A Oklahoma City, providing valuable insurance.

Anthony Banda's departure ends a strong Los Angeles Dodgers tenure Anthony Banda's DFA comes as a surprise given his contributions to the Dodgers' back-to-back World Series titles in 2024 and 2025. The 32-year-old lefty avoided arbitration with a one-year, $1.625 million contract in January and was out of options, too.

Banda found stability in LA after bouncing between seven teams earlier in his career. Over 2024-25, he posted a 3.14 ERA and 3.46 xERA across 119 games, striking out 111 while walking 52 in 114 2/3 innings, career highs in several categories. He was a postseason workhorse, appearing in 17 of the Dodgers' 33 playoff games over those two runs.

The move highlights the tough roster decisions facing contenders like the Dodgers, even with a full 40-man roster. Banda now enters waivers, where he could be claimed, traded, or outrighted to the minors if he clears.