Ben Stokes hit by cricket ball in training, shares shocking photo on Instagram; fans share heartfelt reactions

Ben Stokes, England Test captain, has given fans a scare after being struck directly in the face by a cricket ball during a training session. The 34-year-old all-rounder took to Instagram to share a graphic close-up photo of his injured face.

Ben Stokes' Instagram story Ben Stokes shared a story on his Instagram handle, showing his right eye badly swollen and bruised, cuts across his cheek and lip, and visible blood from his nose. True to his never-say-die attitude, Stokes added a humorous caption, “You should see the state of the cricket ball,” complete with a laughing emoji.

View full Image Ben Stokes injury ( Instagram/Ben Stokes )

Details about the injury The mishap took place at the nets practice with Durham. Stokes was not facing deliveries but standing to the side chatting with teammates when the ball flew off the edge of a bat and hit him flush on the right side of his face. He reportedly had no time to react or duck. This latest setback arrived while he is still working his way back from an adductor problem that sidelined him late in the recent Ashes tour.

Outpouring of support from fans Within minutes of the post going live, social media platforms were flooded with messages of concern and encouragement. Supporters shared their admiration for Stokes’ toughness and positive mindset, with comments such as “Get well soon, absolute warrior!” and “Stokesy taking hits like it’s nothing, recover quick, legend!” trending rapidly.

Current recovery and upcoming return Ben Stokes has already ruled himself out of England’s white-ball commitments, including the T20 World Cup. Medical staff are monitoring the facial injury closely, but early indications suggest it should not derail his longer-format plans. He is likely to feature for Durham in the County Championship soon before captaining England in the home Test summer.