Benfica vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash, predicted XIs and more

Bayern Munich will lock horns with Benfica in the highly anticipated 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match. The Group C finale will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Bayern won both their matches and are at the top of the standings of their group. Benfica, on the other hand, have 4 points in their tally with one win and one match ending in a draw. They will aim to clinch a win and inch closer to qualification.

Benfica vs Bayern Munich - Match Details Date: June 24 in the US, June 25 in India.

Time: 3:00 PM ET (June 24) | 12:30 AM IST (June 25)

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Team News Benfica Florentino Luis is likely to be sidelined for the upcoming match due to a shoulder injury. Andrea Belotti will continue to serve a suspension following a red card, paving the way for Vangelis Pavlidis to secure his place in the lineup. In Florentino Luis’ absence, Renato Sanches could step back into the starting XI. Leandro Barreiro is expected to retain his spot after scoring twice against Auckland City. Benfica will also miss Alexander Bah and Manu Silva due to long-term knee injuries.

Bayern Munich Vincent Kompany has fielded strong lineups in Bayern Munich’s opening matches of the tournament. There are no major changes expected in their upcoming clash against Benfica.

Benfica vs Bayern Munich - Predicted Lineups Benfica Predicted XI (4-5-1)

Trubin; Aursnes, Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Di Maria, Sanches, Prestianni, Barreiro, Akturkoglu; Pavlidis

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Muller, Coman; Kane

Benfica vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head details in previous 5 games Benfica won: 0

Bayern Munich won: 5

Draws: 0

Notably, the last time these two teams came face to face was in the UEFA Champions League when Bayern Munich registered a 1–0 against Benfica.

How to Watch the Live Streaming of the Benfica vs Bayern Munich match? The Benfica vs Bayern Munich clash in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be streamed live on DAZN, FIFA’s global broadcast partner for the tournament in the United States. The match will also be broadcast live on Channel 5 in some regions. There is no confirmed broadcaster for India at this time.