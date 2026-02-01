Bengaluru FC players agree to salary reduction amid ISL crisis; Parth Jindal shares post thanking squad

Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal has expressed deep gratitude to his First Team players after they agreed to reduce their remuneration, helping the club navigate the ongoing financial challenges in Indian football. This move comes as the Indian Super League (ISL) prepares for its delayed restart on February 14, 2026, following months of uncertainty over commercial partnerships, broadcasting, and league operations.

Tough times for Indian Football Indian football has faced a challenging period, marked by the absence of a central revenue model, no major commercial partner, and mounting costs for clubs. The ISL 2025-26 season, now truncated to a single-leg format with fewer matches, places extra financial pressure on franchises. Clubs must cover operational expenses with limited matchday revenue and sponsorships.

Parth Jindal, a passionate supporter of the sport and owner of the Bengaluru FC, described this as one of the toughest phases in his tenure. "Everyone is well aware of the challenging phase Indian Football is going through. For me, as BFC team owner and someone who is deeply passionate about the sport and the club, this has been one of the toughest periods ever," he posted.

Open discussions and player support The club management held transparent conversations with the squad to address the situation.

Parth Jindal highlighted the players' willingness to help, “I am grateful to all the First Team players who have agreed to reduce their remuneration during this phase. Without a doubt, this was one of the toughest decisions we have had to make as a club, and I truly appreciate that the players have made this sacrifice in the best interests of the club and the sport.”

This decision reflects a collective effort to ensure Bengaluru FC's survival and participation in the upcoming season.

Commitment to pride and future strength Bengaluru FC, known as "The Blues," have long represented the city and region with distinction, earning a loyal fanbase through consistent performances and community engagement.

Jindal reaffirmed the club's dedication, "The Blues have represented this city and region with pride and honour over the years, and we remain steadfast in that commitment."

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism: "Together, we are convinced, we will emerge stronger. Thank you all!"