Bengaluru: Two arrested for knocking out 240 CCTV cameras ahead of IPL match at Chinnaswamy Stadium

An FIR has been filed against two men for allegedly tampering with the CCTV surveillance system at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on the day of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on April 24, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Manjunath and Abdul Kalam. Police said they entered the stadium without valid permission, reportedly by using a deactivated access card.

According to the complaint, more than 240 cameras stopped working on the morning of the match.

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The two men, said to be linked to subcontractor IVS Digital Solutions, allegedly damaged Network Video Recorder (NVR) systems and optical fibre connections. This disrupted CCTV coverage in important security areas, including entry gates and perimeter zones.

The complaint was filed by Aditya Bhat of Staqu Technologies Pvt Ltd, a company that provides AI-based surveillance support during match days.

How did the incident happen? The FIR stated that the accused entered the CCTV control room without proper authorisation. They later went to a junction box near the parking area, where fibre connections were allegedly damaged.

A senior police officer said the incident took place at around 11.30 am on April 24.

Was the match affected? Police said the problem was detected and fixed within an hour. All CCTV systems were restored quickly, and the disruption did not affect the match proceedings.

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Preliminary investigation suggests the two employees may have held a personal grudge against the company, possibly linked to pending payments. Police believe this may have led to the alleged act.

"Both accused have been identified, and further action will be taken soon. All CCTVs were restored within an hour, and the disruption did not impact match proceedings," the officer said.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium last night.

Chasing a target of 206, Bengaluru reached the total in 18.5 overs and secured a comfortable victory.

Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock of 81 runs, while Devdutt Padikkal added a quick 55.

The pair shared a 115-run stand for the third wicket, which turned the chase into a one-sided contest.

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For Gujarat, Rashid Khan claimed two wickets. Mohammed Siraj, Jason Holder and Manav Suthar took one wicket each.

How did Gujarat Titans perform with the bat? Earlier, Gujarat posted 205 for three after being put in to bat. Opener Sai Sudharsan returned to form with a century.

For Bengaluru, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma took one wicket each.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Who was named Player of the Match? Virat Kohli was named Player of the Match for his outstanding innings.

Which matches were scheduled for today? Hosts Delhi Capitals were set to face Punjab Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium, with the match scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

In the second fixture, hosts Rajasthan Royals were due to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium from 7:30 PM IST.



(With inputs from news agency PTI)

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