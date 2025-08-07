Benjamin Sesko transfer: Manchester United secure £74m deal for RB Leipzig’s star; all you need to know

Manchester United have agreed to a £73.7 million deal with RB Leipzig to sign Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko. This move marks another bold step in strengthening United’s attack, signaling their intent to compete at the highest level.

Details about the deal The agreement for Benjamin Sesko includes a guaranteed payment of £66.3 million, with the remaining amount tied to performance-based add-ons.

The 22-year-old forward is set to undergo a medical and finalize formalities before officially joining the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

This signing follows Manchester United’s earlier acquisitions of forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer, costing a combined £130m, showcasing the club’s aggressive recruitment strategy.

Manchester United's strategy Manchester United’s financial flexibility has been aided by strategic moves in the transfer market. The loan of Marcus Rashford to Barcelona, with his £325,000-a-week salary fully covered, has freed up significant funds.

Moreover, United received £5m from Chelsea after the Blues backed out of a deal for Jadon Sancho. The club could further make additions to their budget with the potential £50m sale of Alejandro Garnacho, who has attracted interest from Chelsea and has been told he can leave. Meanwhile, last season’s main striker, Rasmus Hojlund, is available for £30m after scoring just 14 Premier League goals in two seasons.

Benjamin Sesko's performance Benjamin Sesko, a 22-year-old Slovenian international, has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising young strikers. Since joining RB Leipzig, he has scored an impressive 39 goals in 87 appearances, making him the top scorer under 23 in Europe’s top five leagues. He edges out Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham by one goal and is five goals ahead of Florian Wirtz, who recently joined Liverpool for £100m.

Impact on Manchester United Benjamin Sesko’s arrival signals a new era for Manchester United’s attack. With Cunha and Mbeumo already in the fold, the club is building a youthful frontline capable of challenging defenses across Europe. Sesko’s blend of speed, strength, and goal-scoring instinct could make him the focal point United have lacked since Rashford’s departure. His signing also highlights the club’s shift toward investing in high-potential players who can grow into world-class talents.

As United continues to reshape their roster, the addition of Sesko could be a defining moment in their pursuit of silverware.