Benjamin St-Juste contract: Green Bay Packers bolster secondary with signing of veteran cornerback

The Green Bay Packers addressed a key need in their defense by agreeing to terms with veteran cornerback Benjamin St-Juste on a two-year, $10 million contract, with potential incentives pushing the value up to $10.5 million. The deal comes as general manager Brian Gutekunst prioritizes building depth in the secondary following the 2025 season.

Gutekunst emphasized after last season that adding competition at cornerback was a top priority. St-Juste, a towering 6-foot-3, 202-pound defender, brings physicality and reliability to a group facing uncertainty on the perimeter.

Benjamin St-Juste's journey from the Washington Commanders to the Los Angeles Chargers to the Green Bay Packers Originally selected by the Washington Commanders in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Benjamin St-Juste spent his first four seasons there, starting 45 of 68 games. He then signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025 free agency, where he provided depth and played 356 snaps, mostly in reserve roles.

Across his five-year career, the Canadian native has appeared in 70 games, starting 47, and shown durability by playing at least 16 games in each of the past three seasons.

What Benjamin St-Juste brings to Green Bay's defense While not known as a prolific playmaker in the passing game, with just two career interceptions (one in 2025) and 41 defended passes total, Benjamin St-Juste excels in coverage thanks to his length and physical style. He added seven defended passes in 2025, proving capable of disrupting receivers at the line.

The Packers' secondary has one spot likely locked in with Keisean Nixon, but the other outside corner role remains open for competition. Incumbent Carrington Valentine and potential returnee Nate Hobbs (who carries a $6.25 million roster bonus decision this week) could vie for time, alongside any draft picks this spring.

Benjamin St-Juste's arrival injects immediate competition and veteran presence, helping address perimeter vulnerabilities that plagued Green Bay in recent campaigns.

Durability and fit in Brian Gutekunst's vision Durability stands out as a major plus. Benjamin St-Juste's consistent availability contrasts with past injury setbacks in the Green Bay Packers' secondary, offering stability as the team aims to rebound.

This low-risk, moderate-reward signing aligns with Gutekunst's approach of blending youth with experienced additions. Benjamin St-Juste provides size that few corners match, potentially elevating the unit's physicality against bigger receivers in the NFC North.