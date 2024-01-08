Best deals on IPL merchandise: Support your team with top 8 merch and souvenirs

As the excitement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sweeps across cricket fans worldwide, the allure of sporting your favourite team's merchandise becomes irresistible. IPL, a tournament that blends the thrill of cricket with the spectacle of entertainment, offers more than just high-octane matches; it's a cultural phenomenon that brings together fans in a celebration of sport. In this article, we dive into the best deals on IPL merchandise, guiding you to support your team with the most sought-after merch and souvenirs.

From vibrant jerseys and caps to collectible items and accessories, IPL merchandise encapsulates the spirit of your favourite teams and players. These items are not just apparel or trinkets; they are symbols of allegiance and tokens of the exhilarating cricketing moments shared each season. In the bustling market of IPL merchandise, finding quality items at reasonable prices can be a daunting task. We have curated a selection of the best deals that blend quality, affordability, and team spirit. Whether you’re an ardent supporter of the Mumbai Indians, a die-hard fan of the Chennai Super Kings, or have a soft spot for the underdog, our guide to the best IPL merchandise deals is designed to cater to every cricket enthusiast. Get ready to flaunt your team colours and celebrate every boundary and wicket in style!

1. Black Curly MALINGA Wig + IPL Wig, Curly Afro Wig (Malinga, Multicolor)

Embrace the spirit of IPL with the Black Curly MALINGA Wig, an exciting tribute to the legendary Lasith Malinga. This multicoloured curly afro wig stands out in any crowd, perfect for IPL parties or cricket matches. Its vibrant, funky design captures the fun and excitement of 70s disco and merges it with the thrilling world of cricket. Unisex and versatile, it's a great choice for both men and women looking to add an extra spark to their IPL celebrations. Comfortable to wear and made from quality materials, this wig is not just a novelty item but a statement of cricketing passion, especially for fans of Malinga and his iconic style.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant, fun design Specific appeal to Malinga fans Suitable for various occasions May not be practical for regular use

2. RCB Keychain, RCB Jersey Kohli 2023 Key Chain

The RCB Keychain featuring the Jersey Kohli 2023 is a must-have for fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Virat Kohli. This keychain is not just a functional item, but a small token to show your support for one of IPL's most celebrated teams and players. Its durable build ensures longevity, while the design perfectly encapsulates the RCB spirit. Compact and stylish, it’s an ideal accessory for everyday use, keeping your keys organized and your fandom on display. Whether you’re a long-time RCB supporter or a new fan of Virat Kohli, this keychain is a subtle yet powerful way to showcase your team pride.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and stylish Limited to RCB and Kohli fans Functional everyday item

3. Gearex World Place Amaze Chennai Super Kings T-20 IPL Cricket Team Cap (Free Size)

The Gearex World Place Amaze Chennai Super Kings Cap is a stylish and practical accessory for any CSK fan. This free-size cap, featuring the vibrant yellow and blue emblematic of the Chennai Super Kings, is perfect for sunny match days or casual outings. Made with quality materials, it ensures both comfort and durability. The adjustable strap at the back allows for a customized fit, making it suitable for fans of all ages. Beyond its functional use, this cap serves as a symbol of loyalty to one of the most beloved teams in the IPL, making it a great addition to any fan's collection.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant team colours and emblem Specific to Chennai Super Kings fans Adjustable for a comfortable fit Limited use outside cricket season

4. The Flag Corporation IPL & RCB Car Dashboard Flag 2in x 3in With A Plastic Blush Rose Gold Base

The Flag Corporation IPL & RCB Car Dashboard Flag is a unique way to show your support for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Measuring 2in x 3in, this flag is the perfect size for a car dashboard, allowing fans to display their team pride wherever they go. The blush rose gold base adds a touch of elegance, making it a classy addition to any vehicle. It’s not just a mere decoration; it’s a statement of allegiance to RCB, making your daily commute a part of the IPL excitement. This dashboard flag is a great gift for RCB enthusiasts and a must-have for fans who love to express their support in every aspect of their life.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant design with rose gold base Tailored only for RCB fans Perfect size for car dashboards May not appeal to non-cricket followers

5. FABWAX IPL 2023 CSK Chennai Super Kings New Jersey T-Shirt for Men Woman Unisex

The FABWAX IPL 2023 CSK Chennai Super Kings New Jersey T-Shirt is a versatile and trendy way for fans to show their support. Suitable for both men and women, this unisex jersey embodies the spirit of the CSK team with its vibrant design and colors. The quality of the fabric ensures comfort and durability, making it ideal for game days or casual wear. The jersey is a fashionable representation of the CSK's legacy, appealing to a broad audience of IPL enthusiasts. Whether you’re watching the game at the stadium or cheering from home, this jersey is a great way to unite with fellow fans and celebrate the excitement of the IPL.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unisex and versatile Specific to CSK fans Comfortable and durable fabric May not suit all personal styles

6. CHHAAP Virat Kohli RCB Ipl Team Mugs

The CHHAAP Virat Kohli RCB IPL Team Mug is a perfect gift for fans of the cricket icon and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. This 350 ml ceramic mug features a high-definition print of Virat Kohli, capturing the essence of one of IPL's most charismatic players. It’s microwave safe, making it both a practical and sentimental item for daily use. The mug is a great way to start your day, reminding you of the thrilling world of IPL cricket with every sip. Whether for personal use or as a gift for a fellow cricket lover, this mug is a wonderful way to celebrate your favourite player and team.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality print of Virat Kohli Specific to Kohli and RCB fans Practical for everyday use May not appeal to non-cricket enthusiasts

7. Chennai Super King Logo Coffee Mug

The Chennai Super King Logo Coffee Mug is a subtle yet stylish way to display your support for the CSK team. Crafted by Ashani Creation, this mug is more than just a beverage holder; it’s a piece of IPL memorabilia. The logo is tastefully designed, making the mug suitable for use at home or in the office. It’s a great conversation starter and a perfect gift for friends who are IPL enthusiasts. The mug's quality ensures durability, making it a long-lasting token of your cricket passion. For fans of the Chennai Super Kings, this coffee mug is a blend of utility and team pride.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and subtle design Limited appeal to non-CSK fans Ideal for home or office use

8. Men's Printed IPL Chennai Superkings 2 Dhoni T-Shirt

Celebrate the legacy of M.S. Dhoni with the Men's Printed IPL Chennai Superkings 2 Dhoni T-Shirt. This T-shirt is not just a piece of clothing but a tribute to one of cricket's greatest legends. Featuring Dhoni’s name and number, it's a must-have for his fans and CSK supporters. The print quality is excellent, ensuring the design stays vibrant even after multiple washes. The fabric is comfortable, making it suitable for everyday wear or for cheering on your team during the IPL season. It’s a fantastic way to show your admiration for Dhoni and your support for the Chennai Super Kings.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Tribute to M.S. Dhoni Tailored for Dhoni and CSK fans High-quality print and fabric May not appeal to fans of other teams

Best value for money

The Gearex World Place Amaze Chennai Super Kings T-20 IPL Cricket Team Cap stands out as the best value for money. This free-size cap is not only affordable but also offers a stylish and practical way to show support for the Chennai Super Kings. Its adjustable strap ensures a comfortable fit for various head sizes, and the durable material guarantees longevity. The cap's vibrant colours and emblem make it a great accessory for match days or casual wear, offering CSK fans a cost-effective way to flaunt their team pride.

Best overall product

The FABWAX IPL 2023 CSK Chennai Super Kings New Jersey T-Shirt is the best overall product in this category. It's a versatile and fashionable item suitable for both men and women, embodying the spirit of the CSK team. The jersey’s quality fabric provides comfort and durability, making it ideal for game days or daily wear. With its vibrant design and colours, this jersey is more than just fan apparel; it's a trendy piece that captures the essence of the IPL's excitement, appealing to a broad audience of cricket enthusiasts.

How to find the best IPL merchandise?

To find the best IPL merchandise, start by identifying your favourite team or player, as this will narrow down your options. Look for officially licensed products to ensure authenticity and quality. Consider the type of merchandise you want, whether it's clothing, accessories, or collectibles. Check the material and build quality, especially for apparel, to ensure comfort and durability. Read customer reviews and ratings if shopping online to gauge the product's quality and satisfaction level. Also, compare prices across different retailers to find the best deal. Remember, the best IPL merchandise is not just about the lowest price or the most popular item; it's about finding something that resonates with your passion for the game and your favourite team or player.

FAQs

Question : Where can I buy official IPL merchandise?

Ans : Official IPL merchandise can be purchased from the IPL team's official websites, authorized sports merchandise stores, and major e-commerce platforms.

Question : Are there size options available for IPL jerseys?

Ans : Yes, IPL jerseys typically come in various sizes, from small to extra-large, to cater to a wide range of fans.

Question : Can I customize IPL jerseys with my name?

Ans : Many retailers offer customization options for IPL jerseys where you can add your name and preferred number for a personalized touch.

Question : Is IPL merchandise suitable for all ages?

Ans : Yes, IPL merchandise is designed to cater to fans of all ages, from children to adults, with a range of products suitable for different age groups.

Question : How can I ensure the authenticity of IPL merchandise?

Ans : To ensure authenticity, purchase IPL merchandise from official sources and authorized retailers, and look for official licensing information on the product.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!