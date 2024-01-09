Best deals on RCB IPL jersey and merchandise: 8 picks to support your team

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is not just a cricket team; it's a sentiment that unites millions of fans. As the IPL season gears up, the fervour amongst the RCB supporters reaches its peak. To celebrate this spirit, we bring you the best deals on RCB IPL jerseys and merchandise, featuring eight top picks that every fan should consider.

These selections are not just about donning the team's colours; they're a testament to loyalty and passion for RCB. From the latest jerseys emblazoned with your favourite players' names to unique merchandise that adds a touch of RCB to your daily life, our guide covers it all.

Whether you're cheering from the stands of the Chinnaswamy Stadium or from the comfort of your home, these RCB-themed items are perfect for showcasing your support. Dive into our list of RCB jerseys and merchandise and get ready to back your team with style and enthusiasm this IPL season!

1. AYBEEZ RCB New Jersey 2023 Full Sleeve

The AYBEEZ RCB New Jersey 2023 with full sleeves is a stylish and contemporary addition to any Royal Challengers Bangalore fan's wardrobe. This jersey, featuring the team's iconic red and gold colours, embodies the spirit and energy of RCB. Its full-sleeve design makes it suitable for various weather conditions, offering both comfort and style. The jersey is made from high-quality fabric, ensuring durability and breathability. Ideal for fans who want to showcase their allegiance all year round, this jersey combines the excitement of the IPL with a touch of modern sports fashion.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish full-sleeve design Specific to RCB fans High-quality, breathable fabric May be too warm for hot weather

2. RCB Virat Kohli 18 Cricket Team Jersey Tshirt 2024

Emphasizing on the legendary Virat Kohli, the RCB Virat Kohli 18 Cricket Team Jersey Tshirt 2024 is a must-have for fans of the cricket icon. This jersey celebrates one of the most dynamic players in the IPL, making it more than just team apparel—it's a tribute to Kohli's contribution to RCB. The jersey combines the team’s vibrant colours with Kohli's iconic number 18, offering fans a way to connect with their favourite player. Made from comfortable material, it's perfect for game days, cricket-themed events, or casual wear.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Tribute to Virat Kohli Tailored for Kohli fans Vibrant team colours May not appeal to fans of other players

3. Young Trendz Half Sleeve Men's IPL T-Shirts

The Young Trendz Half Sleeve Men's IPL T-Shirt is a versatile and fashionable choice for RCB supporters. This T-shirt, with its casual half-sleeve design, is ideal for fans who prefer a more understated way to support their team. It’s made from a soft, breathable fabric, making it comfortable for everyday wear. The subtle RCB branding allows fans to showcase their loyalty in a more laid-back style. Whether you’re out with friends or enjoying a match, this T-shirt is a great way to demonstrate your support for RCB.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Casual and versatile Subtle branding may not appeal to all fans Comfortable for everyday wear Specific to RCB fans

4. RCB T-Shirt

The RCB T-Shirt is a classic choice for fans looking to celebrate their team in a simple yet effective way. The T-shirt features the RCB logo prominently, making it a bold statement of support. The material is lightweight and comfortable, suitable for the hot and humid conditions often experienced during the IPL season. This T-shirt is perfect for fans who want to show their team spirit in a straightforward, no-fuss manner. Whether at a live match or a casual gathering, this T-shirt lets you cheer for RCB in comfort and style.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bold team logo display Designed exclusively for RCB fans Lightweight and comfortable Might be too simple for some preferences

5. RCB Team Cap

The RCB Team Cap is an essential accessory for any Royal Challengers Bangalore fan. This cap not only provides protection from the sun on hot match days but also serves as a stylish way to show team spirit. Featuring the RCB logo and team colours, it's a subtle yet effective symbol of support. The cap is adjustable, ensuring a comfortable fit for various head sizes. It’s perfect for wearing to games, outdoor activities, or simply as a casual accessory to represent your favourite IPL team.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adjustable for a comfortable fit Mainly appeals to RCB fans Stylish team representation Limited utility outside of cricket season

6. RCB Logo Printed Coffee Mug

The NH10 DESIGNS RCB Logo Printed Coffee Mug is an ideal choice for fans who want to start their day with a dose of team spirit. This mug features the RCB logo prominently, making it a great addition to any fan's collection or as a gift for fellow enthusiasts. The print quality is excellent, ensuring the logo remains vibrant over time. It's suitable for all kinds of beverages and is a perfect way to showcase your support for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, whether at home or in the office.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality logo print Specific to RCB fans Ideal for various beverages May not appeal to non-cricket followers

7. RCB Keychain, RCB Jersey Kohli 2023 Key Chain

The RCB Keychain featuring the Jersey Kohli 2023 is a compact and stylish way to carry a piece of your favourite team with you. This keychain celebrates the connection to RCB and, specifically, to Virat Kohli, one of the team's most iconic players. It's made from durable materials, making it a long-lasting accessory for daily use. Whether it's attached to your keys, backpack, or simply used as a decorative item, this keychain is a subtle yet powerful symbol of your support for RCB and Kohli.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Celebrates Virat Kohli Aimed at Kohli and RCB fans Durable for everyday use May not interest fans of other players or teams

8. RCB Car Dashboard Flag

The Flag Corporation IPL & RCB Car Dashboard Flag is a unique and elegant way to show your allegiance to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. This small flag, designed to sit on a car dashboard, lets you take your team pride on the road. The flag is made with quality materials, ensuring it remains intact even with regular exposure to sunlight and movement. It's an excellent choice for RCB fans who want to incorporate a touch of team spirit into their daily commute or road trips.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique way to show team support Specifically for RCB enthusiasts Quality material withstands exposure

Best value for money

The NH10 DESIGNS RCB Logo Printed Coffee Mug offers the best value for money. It's an affordable, practical, and stylish way to exhibit team loyalty. Perfect for any beverage, this mug allows RCB fans to start their day with a reminder of their favourite team. The high-quality print of the RCB logo ensures durability, making it suitable for daily use and a long-lasting addition to any fan’s collection. It's an ideal choice for those who want to showcase their support without spending much.

Best overall product

The RCB Team Cap stands out as the best overall product. It combines practicality with style, making it more than just a fan accessory. The cap’s adjustable feature ensures a comfortable fit for a variety of head sizes, while the prominent display of the RCB logo allows fans to show their support fashionably. Suitable for sunny match days and casual wear, this cap is a versatile addition to any RCB fan’s attire, making it a top pick for those looking to blend utility and team pride.

How to find the best RCB IPL jersey and merchandise?

To find the best RCB IPL jersey and merchandise, there are several key factors to consider:

Quality of Material: For jerseys and clothing items, check the material quality. Look for breathable, durable fabrics that offer comfort, especially in warm weather conditions typical during the IPL season.

Size and Fit: Ensure the right size and fit, especially when ordering online. Check size charts and, if possible, read customer reviews to gauge fit and sizing accuracy.

Design and Personalization: Decide if you want a classic team jersey, a player-specific jersey like Virat Kohli’s, or other team merchandise. Some retailers offer personalization options like adding your name or choosing your favourite player's number.

Price Comparison: Compare prices across different retailers, including online stores, official team stores, and physical sports merchandise outlets. Look out for discounts or special offers, particularly during the IPL season.

Purpose and Functionality: Consider how you plan to use the merchandise. If it’s for attending matches, look for something comfortable and spirited. For everyday use, subtle designs might be more appropriate.

Authenticity and Seller Reputation: Purchase from reputable sellers to avoid counterfeit products. Authenticity is key to ensuring you’re getting value for your money and truly supporting your team.

Latest Designs: Teams often update their jerseys and merchandise. Ensure you’re getting the latest design to stay up-to-date with the team’s current look.

FAQs

Question : Are RCB jerseys available in different sizes?

Ans : Yes, RCB jerseys are available in various sizes, catering to fans of all age groups and body types.

Question : Can I customize RCB merchandise with my name?

Ans : Customization options vary depending on the retailer. Some offer personalization for jerseys and other merchandise.

Question : How do I ensure the quality of RCB merchandise?

Ans : Purchasing from official sources or reputable retailers ensures the quality of RCB merchandise. Check for official licensing information on the product.

Question : Is international shipping available for RCB merchandise?

Ans : Many online platforms offer international shipping for RCB merchandise, though shipping charges and times may vary.

Question : Can RCB merchandise be returned or exchanged?

Ans : Return and exchange policies depend on the retailer. Most allow returns or exchanges for unused and undamaged items within a specific timeframe.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!