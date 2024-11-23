BGT 2025: Rohit Sharma leaves for Australia ahead of second Test at Adelaide Oval | Watch

  • The second Test between India and Australia will begin at Adelaide Oval from 6 December onwards.

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated23 Nov 2024, 11:09 PM IST
Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma.
Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma. (X/@mufaddal_vohra)

After missing the first Test match against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series due to personal reasons, Indian cricket team's skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday left for Australia from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

The second Test between India and Australia will begin at Adelaide Oval from 6 December onwards. In Rohit's absence, Indian pace legend Jasprit Bumrah is leading the team at Perth in the first Test match.

The 'Hitman' and his wife Ritika Sajdeh on 15 November welcomed their second child as they were blessed with a baby boy. The couple are already parents to a 6-year-old daughter, Samaira.

They kept the news of their pregnancy under wraps until the very last moment.

Confirming the birth of the second child on Instagram, Rohit posted a picture with the caption “FAMILY – the one where we are Four.”

Here's the Instagram post:

With Rohit shared the news, former cricketers, his teammates and friends started congratulating the couple.

India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav, batter Sanju Samson and others also commented.

"As we are just getting to know that Rohit bhai has just had a baby boy, what do you both have to say?" Surya asked Tilak, to which the Mumbai Indians youngster responded: “Very happy, Rohit bhai. We were waiting for this moment. I would have reached there if this had gotten late by a day or two. I am coming soon, and we are very excited.”

Samson said, "Very happy for chetta and his family. Super happy," before Surya signed off in style. "I think we'll have to arrange little pads and bats because a new cricketer has just arrived," he said in a video uploaded by BCCI.

Rohit opted out of 1st Test against Australia:

The Indian skipper did not leave with the rest of the Indian cricketers last weekend for the Border Gavaskar Test series and decided to stay back in Mumbai to be with his wife for this wonderful moment.

In his absence, Jasprit Bumrah has done his part and dominated the first innings with his pace.

Despite India scoring 50 runs in the first innings and being all out in 49.4 overs, Jasprit Bumrah and co dominated from the beginning and restricted Australia to 104 in 51.2 overs.

India scored 169 runs in 55 overs and took a lead of 217 runs in the second innings. They have not lost a single wicket, which is a good sign.

KL Rahul, who had been struggling with his form, has scored 62 runs in 143 deliveries and hit four boundaries. While Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 89 runs in 192 deliveries, which included seven boundaries and two sixes.

