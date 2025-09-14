‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ - Indian fans greet Pakistan players in Dubai ahead of India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025

The Pakistan cricketers players were greeted by "Bharat Mata ki Jai" chants at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday just befire their high-profile Asia Cup 2025 encounter against India. Unlike the previous occasions, this India vs Pakistan encounter has been marred by off-field issues, especially after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, when the Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan cricketers made their way into the field of play for pre-match warm-up. According to a TOI report, a handful of Indian fans chanted “India jeetega!” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai!”.

It happened just a day after the security advisory issued by the Dubai agencies. According to Gulf News, the Asia Cup 2025 Security Committee has urged the fans to be respectful and maintain sportsmanship as strict penalties will apply for violations. The report state that pitch invasions, banned items and abusive behavior might lead up to three months in prison and a fine of up to Dh5,000–30,000 (approximately ₹1 to 7 lakh).