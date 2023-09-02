Bhubaneswar, Guwahati to host India's opening two home matches in FIFA World Cup 2026, AFC Asian Cup 20271 min read 02 Sep 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Bhubaneswar and Guwahati to host India's opening matches in FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.
The All India Football Federation announced on 2 September announced that Bhubaneswar and Guwahati will host India's opening two home matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2.
