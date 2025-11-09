Bijan Robinson's 2025 contract details: Salary, earnings, and growing net worth of Atlanta Falcons star

Bijan Robinson has become a key player for the Atlanta Falcons, shining even as the team navigates a tough 2025 NFL season. Drafted eighth overall in 2023, the dynamic running back blends explosive runs with reliable receiving skills.

Bijan Robinson's rookie contract Bijan Robinson signed a standard four-year rookie deal worth $21.9 million, fully guaranteed, a perk for top-10 draft picks. The package included a hefty $12.9 million signing bonus, providing immediate financial security.

For the 2025 season, his third in the league, Robinson's paycheck includes a $1.03 million base salary plus a $1.72 million roster bonus. That's a total of about $2.75 million for the year, not counting incentives. The contract wraps up after 2026, but it features a fifth-year option the Atlanta Falcons could exercise to keep him through 2027.

Bijan Robinson's form Bijan Robinson's on-field production justifies the investment. As a rookie in 2023, he rushed for 976 yards and four touchdowns, while hauling in 487 receiving yards and four more scores. The 2024 breakout saw him eclipse 1,456 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns, plus 431 yards and one score through the air, landing his first Pro Bowl nod.

Midway through 2025, Robinson remains a force. In eight games, he's tallied 595 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including an 81-yard sprint. He's also caught 41 passes for 463 yards and two touchdowns.

Bijan Robinson's earnings Robinson's 2025 earnings mark a step up from prior years, thanks to escalating base pay and bonuses in rookie contracts. By season's end, his cumulative NFL earnings should hit around $18.4 million. With consistent elite play, an early extension could push his annual salary into eight figures, especially if Atlanta picks up that fifth-year option.

Estimating Bijan Robinson's net worth in 2025 Bijan Robinson's NFL haul alone, nearing $18.4 million by year's end, forms a solid base for estimating his net worth. After adding endorsements and smart investments, the figure climbs higher.

College NIL deals kicked off his off-field income. At Texas, On3 valued his NIL at $1.8 million. He teamed with 10 brands, including Raising Cane’s, Cameo, Lamborghini Austin, and Athletic Brewing Company.

Post-draft, his marketability soared. New partnerships include Auntie Anne’s, C4 Energy, Colgate, and Beats by Dre. These deals extend beyond sports, tapping into lifestyle and consumer markets.