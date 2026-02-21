Bill Mazeroski, Pittsburgh Pirates legend and 1960 World Series hero, passes away at 89

Pittsburgh Pirates icon Bill Mazeroski, forever etched in baseball lore for his dramatic walk-off home run that clinched the 1960 World Series, passed away at age 89. The team announced his death on Saturday, February 21, 2026, after he died on Friday. Notably, no cause was revealed.

Pirates chairman Bob Nutting paid tribute, "Maz was one of a kind, a true Pirates legend. His name will always be tied to the biggest home run in baseball history and the 1960 World Series championship, but I will remember him most for the person he was, humble, gracious, and proud to be a pirate."

Defensive wizard earned Hall of Fame spot Bill Mazeroski's entry into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001 came via the Veterans Committee, highlighting his elite defense over offensive stats. He holds the record for most double plays turned by a second baseman at 1,706 and led the National League in assists nine times.

Nicknamed "No Hands" for his lightning-quick glove work, Mazeroski won eight Gold Gloves and made 10 All-Star teams across 17 seasons, all with Pittsburgh from 1956 to 1972. His career batting average stood at .260 with 138 home runs and just 27 stolen bases. He never hit .300, reached 100 RBIs, or finished high in MVP voting.

Iconic 1960 Walk-off homer Bill Mazeroski's defining moment came in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series against the powerhouse New York Yankees. The Pirates, underdogs facing stars like Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris, trailed in the series but forced a decisive game.

In the bottom of the ninth, with the score tied 9-9, Mazeroski faced Ralph Terry. After a high fastball for ball one, Terry threw a slider that didn't break. Mazeroski crushed it over the left-field wall at Forbes Field.

Fans stormed the field as Mazeroski rounded the bases, cap waving. It marked the first World Series ending on a home run, often called one of the greatest in MLB history.

Humble roots and lasting legacy Born September 5, 1936, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to a coal miner father, Mazeroski grew up in humble conditions without electricity or plumbing at times. Signed by the Pirates at 17 in 1954, he switched from shortstop to second base.

He stayed loyal to Pittsburgh his entire career, later coaching and instructing for the team. His No. 9 was retired in 1987, and a statue of him rounding the bases was unveiled in 2010 on Bill Mazeroski Way.

Mazeroski remained a Pirates ambassador, attending spring training into his later years. He is survived by sons Darren and David, and four grandchildren.