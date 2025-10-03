Billy Gillispie, Tarleton State coach on administrative leave amid investigation

Tarleton State University’s head men’s basketball coach, Billy Gillispie, has been placed on temporary administrative leave as the university investigates an anonymous complaint, the school announced on Friday (October 3, 2025) The news has sent ripples through the college basketball community, raising questions about the veteran coach’s future with the Texans.

Investigation underway The Texas A&M University System, which oversees Tarleton State, is conducting an employee conduct review following the anonymous complaint. No specifics about the allegations have been released, and the university has stated there is no set timeline for the investigation’s completion.

Details about the acting head coach Associate head coach Glynn Cyprien has stepped in as acting head coach to lead the team during this period. Cyprien, a seasoned assistant with a track record at programs like UNLV, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech, is well-positioned to maintain stability as the season approaches.

Billy Gillispie's career and controversy Billy Gillispie, now 65, is in his sixth season at Tarleton State, marking his longest tenure among five Division I head coaching roles, which also include UTEP, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Texas Tech. His career record stands at an impressive 226-182, with four NCAA Tournament appearances, showcasing his ability to build competitive programs.

However, Gillispie’s career has not been without controversy. During his time at Texas Tech (2011-2012), he faced allegations of player mistreatment, leading to an investigation by the university.

He resigned in September 2012, citing health concerns, just a month after the probe began. Similar concerns about his coaching style surfaced at Kentucky (2007-2009), where he was fired after two seasons.

The athletic director at the time noted that Gillispie “wasn’t the right fit for the program,” and a $3 million settlement was reached following his dismissal.

Tarleton State’s recent performance Since taking the helm at Tarleton State in 2020, Gillispie has guided the program through its transition from Division II to Division I in the Western Athletic Conference. His record with the Texans is 78-74. Despite a dip to 12-20 last season, Gillispie’s leadership has been credited with elevating the program’s profile.

The investigation’s outcome could have significant implications for both Gillispie and Tarleton State’s basketball program. A quick resolution might see Gillispie return to lead a team with aspirations of contending in the WAC. However, prolonged scrutiny or serious findings could jeopardize his tenure and cast a shadow over his storied career.