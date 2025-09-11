Billy Lange departs Saint Joseph's for Knicks; check details

Saint Joseph's University head coach Billy Lange has parted ways with the Hawks after six seasons to join the New York Knicks' coaching staff. The move marks the first significant shakeup in this year's coaching carousel, blending college hoops with NBA ambitions. Lange, 53, will assist Mike Brown, who took over as Knicks head coach in July following Tom Thibodeau's dismissal.

Billy Lange's journey from NBA sidelines to college court Lange will bring professional experience to Madison Square Garden. He spent eight years as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers from 2011 to 2019, immersing himself in the high-stakes NBA environment. Before that, he led the Navy Midshipmen from 2004 to 2011, posting a 93-114 record over seven seasons. Lange returned to the college ranks in 2019 at Saint Joseph's in Philadelphia.

His tenure with the Hawks ended on a mixed note, with an overall 81-104 record. The team struggled to find consistent success, finishing below .500 in his first four years and never cracking the top four in the Atlantic 10 Conference standings during his six campaigns. Last season offered a glimmer of hope, as Saint Joseph's went 22-13 and reached the first round of the NIT.

Saint Joseph's seeks revival amid coaching transition The Hawks have been on a quest for relevance since their glory days. They have made just two NCAA Tournament appearances since 2008, the last in 2016 under legendary coach Phil Martelli, widely regarded as the best in school history. Lange's departure leaves a void, but the program is moving quickly to stabilize. Officials expect to appoint Steve Donahue as interim head coach for the upcoming season.

Donahue, 63, will bring a veteran presence with 23 years of head coaching experience. He was let go from Penn in March after nine seasons, and his resume includes successful stints at Boston College and Cornell. His steady hand could guide Saint Joseph's through this transition, focusing on rebuilding momentum in the competitive Atlantic 10.