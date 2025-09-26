Billy Vigar, Chichester City forward and former Arsenal youth star, passes away at 21 after brain injury

Chichester City’s promising forward Billy Vigar, a former Arsenal academy talent, has tragically passed away at 21 after a devastating brain injury. He sustained the injury during an Isthmian League match.

Advertisement

“It is with great sadness that Chichester City Football Club has to confirm the passing of Billy Vigar,” the club announced on social media.

The tragic incident on the pitch Last Saturday, (September 20, 2025), Billy Vigar was playing for seventh-tier side Chichester City against Wingate & Finchley. Just 13 minutes into the game, the young forward slid to keep the ball in play near the touchline.

In a split-second tragedy, he lost control and collided head-first with a concrete wall bordering the pitch. The impact was immediate and severe, causing a significant brain injury that left him unconscious.

Medical teams rushed to his aid, halting the match indefinitely and calling for an ambulance. Vigar was transported to intensive care, where doctors induced a coma to stabilize him and reduce swelling in his brain.

Advertisement

Details about the brain injury "Billy received a significant brain injury and is currently in an induced coma in intensive care receiving the best possible treatment," Chichester City stated on Monday, adding that recovery, if possible, would be a long road ahead.

By Tuesday, his condition worsened, necessitating emergency surgery to improve his chances. Despite the medical team's efforts, the damage proved insurmountable. Vigar passed away on Thursday morning, September 25, surrounded by his loved ones.

Advertisement

Billy Vigar's career Hailing from Worthing, Billy Vigar joined Arsenal's prestigious academy in December 2017 at just 14 years old. His talent as a forward earned him a professional contract in July 2022, where he shone in the Under-18s and Premier League 2 setups, though he never broke into Mikel Arteta's senior squad.

To gain experience, Vigar ventured on loans. In the second half of the 2022/23 season, he linked up with Derby County's Under-21s, making several appearances and impressing with his pace and finishing.

Also Read | Jamie Benn, Stars captain to miss season start due to collapsed lung surgery

He later trialed his skills at Eastbourne Borough before signing a free transfer to Hastings United in July 2024. This summer, he moved to Chichester City, eager to make his mark in the Isthmian League Premier Division.