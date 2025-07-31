Blue Jays set to acquire Shane Bieber from Guardians for top prospect Khal Stephen; check details

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for their star prospect, Khal Stephen. This trade will bring a former Cy Young Award winner to the Blue Jays, a significant move to strengthen their pitching rotation.

Shane Bieber’s form Shane Bieber, 30, has been a significant part of the Guardians’ pitching staff since his Major League debut on May 31, 2018. Bieber boasts a career 3.22 ERA with 958 strikeouts over 843 innings in 136 games, including 134 starts.

His standout moment came in 2020 when he won the American League Cy Young Award. In his two starts in April 2024, Bieber was dominant, striking out 20 batters while allowing just one walk over 12 scoreless innings.

However, Bieber’s 2024 season was derailed by injury. After those two brilliant outings, he underwent Tommy John surgery, sidelining him for most of the year. Despite this setback, the Guardians re-signed him last December to a one-year, $10 million contract with a $16 million player option for 2026.

Khal Stephen and the Blue Jays' strategy Khal Stephen was selected 56th overall in the 2024 draft and was the Toronto Blue Jays' No. 5 prospect before being traded. However, he is currently on the injured list but is projected to return before the summer ends.

The trade reflects Toronto's strategy to prioritize short-term competitiveness, especially with Bieber's $16 million player option for 2026, providing flexibility.

The trade reflects Toronto’s strategy to prioritize short-term competitiveness, especially with Bieber’s $16 million player option for 2026, providing flexibility.

Shane Bieber’s injury update Shane Bieber’s rehabilitation has been a focal point of his 2025 season. Initially targeting a late June or early July return, he faced a setback after experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired right elbow following his first rehab start on May 31. After consulting with Dr. Keith Meister, the surgeon who performed the procedure, Bieber paused throwing for a week. Since then, he has progressed steadily, completing four rehab starts in July across the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League, High-A Lake County, and Double-A Akron.

