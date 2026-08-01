Bo Naylor traded by Guardians to Brewers for Craig Yoho and Blake Perkins in first 2026 MLB deadline move

The Cleveland Guardians completed their first trade of the 2026 MLB deadline window on Saturday, sending catcher Bo Naylor and right-hander Codi Heuer to the Milwaukee Brewers. In return, Cleveland received right-handed reliever Craig Yoho and switch-hitting outfielder Blake Perkins.

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The Guardians confirmed the deal in a social media post. Officials said the moves will not affect the 26-man roster for Saturday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Why Cleveland Guardians made the move Bo Naylor’s role in the Cleveland Guardians had shrunk after the club acquired catcher Patrick Bailey in May. The former first-round pick struggled badly this season. He hit just .125 with two home runs and a .347 OPS in his first 32 games before the team optioned him to Triple-A Columbus.

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Naylor still showed promise late in 2025, batting .290 with three home runs and an .872 OPS in September. That late surge kept his trade value alive. By moving him now, the Guardians opened roster and development space while adding help in two areas of need.

Codi Heuer, a right-handed reliever who has bounced between Cleveland and Triple-A this year, also heads to Milwaukee. He gives the Brewers another arm with major-league experience.

What Cleveland Guardians get back Craig Yoho, 26, arrives as a power arm with a sharp changeup. He posted a 3.15 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 innings across 15 appearances with the Brewers this season. After returning from a calf injury on July 4, he recorded a 1.93 ERA in 10 outings and nine scoreless appearances.

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At Triple-A Nashville, Yoho was dominant with a 0.78 ERA in 19 games. Selected in the eighth round of the 2023 draft out of Indiana University, he made his MLB debut in 2025 and has quickly become one of Milwaukee’s more promising young relievers. He strengthens a Guardians bullpen that has been one of the team’s strengths all year.

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Blake Perkins, 29, brings speed, defense, and versatility. The switch-hitter can play all three outfield spots and offers late-inning value off the bench. Career numbers with Milwaukee include 14 home runs, 93 RBI, 38 stolen bases and 3.4 bWAR across 770 at-bats.

This season has been tougher offensively. Perkins is batting .157 with a .508 OPS in 55 games, but his speed and defensive range remain useful. A former second-round pick of the Nationals, he previously spent time with Washington and the Yankees before settling in with the Brewers in 2023.

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How the trade helps both clubs For the Cleveland Guardians, the deal adds a reliable bullpen piece and a versatile outfielder without touching the current active roster. For the Milwaukee Brewers, Bo Naylor offers upside as a former top prospect who could compete for regular playing time or serve as depth behind the plate. The Brewers also pick up another experienced relief arm in Heuer.

The Guardians remain active as the trade deadline approaches. This first move addresses depth while keeping options open for further upgrades in the coming days.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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