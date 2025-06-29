Bojan Bogdanovic announces retirement from NBA after 10 seasons; look at basketball star's career

Bojan Bogdanovic, veteran forward announced his retirement on Sunday, after a decade in the NBA. The 35-year-old Croatian star ended his journey with a remarkable career. Bogdanovic posted a heartfelt message on his social media handle declaring his exit.

Bojan Bogdanovic's post Bojan Bogdanovic who was sidelined by a persistent foot injury, shared an emotional statement reflecting on his career lasting 10 seasons, on his Instagram handle.

“Sometimes in life, you don’t choose the moment. The moment chooses you," he stated.

"After 14 months of battling a foot injury, two surgeries, and countless efforts to get back on the court, the time has come to close a chapter,” he added.

Bojan Bogdanovic's NBA journey Bogdanovic's basketball journey began with his NBA debut with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2014-15 season. His professional career overseas laid a strong foundation. Over the next 10 years, Bogdanovic played for six NBA teams: the Nets, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, and New York Knicks.

Reflecting on his career, Bogdanovic wrote, “Every stop left a mark. Every jersey carried its own weight.”

His final NBA chapter came full circle when the Knicks traded him back to the Nets in 2024. In the deal, the Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges.

However, Bogdanović was unable to play during the 2024-25 season due to a season-ending foot surgery in February, which led to his retirement.

Bojan Bogdanovic's performance Bogdanovic was a brilliant wing scorer with his strong shooting and attacking skills. He maintained a career 39.4 percent three-point shooting average. Notably, he posted double-digit scoring averages in every season except his rookie year. He finished his career with an impressive 15.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Bogdanovic’s scoring prowess was impressive during the 2019-20 season with the Utah Jazz and the 2022-23 season with the Detroit Pistons, where he averaged over 20 points per game.

Representing Croatia Bogdanovic represented Croatia at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and delivered an outstanding performance, averaging 24.8 points per game across five contests.

In his retirement post, Bogdanovic expressed a feeling of pride in representing the nation. “Above all, I had the honor of wearing the Croatian crest on my chest,” he wrote.