Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD Live Streaming: Where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash, predicted XIs and more

Borussia Dortmund will lock horns with Ulsan HD in their third FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash. The Group F finale will be played at the TQL Stadiumin Cincinnati, Ohio. Ulsan lost their previous two matches, Dortmund have registered a win and a draw.

Dortmund face immense pressure as they shoulder the expectations of a proud European club. They are currently in a remarkable form after being unbeaten for over two months. Ulsan HD, already out of the FIFA Club World Cup after defeats in their opening two matches, have very little at stake in the upcoming game.

While Ulsan will want to clinch the win and end their campaign on a high note, Dortmund will want to win the game and inch closer to the qualification.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan - Match details Date: June 25, 2025 in the US, June 26, 2025 in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET (June 25) | 12:30 AM IST (June 26)

Venue: TQL Stadiumin Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

Team News Borussia Dortmund Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck are doubtful for the upcoming match due to injuries. Pascal Gross and Felix Nmecha, on the other hand, are expected to hold their spots in the midfield.

Ulsan HD FC Ulsan’s manager Kim Pan-gon might bring a slight change in their attacking lineup after Won-Sang Um was forced off early in their game against Fluminense. Matias Lacava could join Erick Farias in the forward line.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD - Predicted Lineups Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI:

Kobel, Sule, Anton, Bensebaini, Couto, Bellingham, Nmecha, Sabitzer, Svensson, Brandt, Guirassy.

Ulsan HD Predicted XI:

Jo, Kang, Trojac, Kim, Lee, Ludwigson, Lee, Bojnac, Ko, Um, Erick Farias.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD FC Form (Previous 5 games) Borussia Dortmund in their previous 5 matches: Won, Draw, Won, Won, Won.

